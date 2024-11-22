Joshua Zirkzee will be given a clean slate by Ruben Amorim after a poor start at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly not going to have the funds to add a striker to their squad in January, and that is part of the reason Joshua Zirkzee will be offered a ‘clean slate’.

United have struggled to get off the ground this season. After 11 games, they find themselves 13th in the table, with only four wins on the board.

Part of the struggles have been scoring goals, with all but four Premier League sides having scored more than United’s 12 goals – new striker Zirkzee has contributed just one of those.

It’s been suggested he could be shown the door, but new boss Amorim – who is taking charge of his first game this weekend – is set to show him mercy.

According to Football Insider, the under-pressure striker has been given a ‘clean slate’ by his new manager.

Part of that is seemingly because the report suggests United won’t have the funds to add a new striker to their squad in January.

What’s more, it’s believed Zirkzee is not the only player not showcasing his best form at the moment, with fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund’s solitary league goal mentioned – the Red Devils could not get rid of both, and as such will get rid of neither.

Zirkzee on Serie A radar

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Juventus were plotting an attempt to take Zirkzee back to Serie A, where he played with Bologna prior to his move to United in the summer.

We were aware that the Red Devils were not plotting for his exit.

Amorim’s view has now been reiterated by fresh reports.

That will also stop a swap deal to bring Victor Osimhen through the door in January, which United may not have the money for even though they’d only be sending £25million along with Zirkzee, as per reports.

Amorim to stick with Ten Hag signing

Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag was fond of signing players who he had previously worked with, or those from his home nation of the Netherlands.

Zirkzee was one of those, and is among the group of Ten Hag signings which has yet to work out.

If things don’t turn around before the end of the season, the striker could be cut loose, with some of Amorim’s own former players in view.