Mason Mount is set to be an important figure for Ruben Amorim at United

Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to use Mason Mount at the centre of his plans at Manchester United, despite the fact he has struggled to adapt at the club.

Amorim will, at first, have to make do with the squad he has inherited from Erik ten Hag. They have not had the best of times this season, with Ten Hag sacked while the Red Devils were 14th in the Premier League.

But the new boss will have more than a month to make do with the current crop before he has a chance to make any signings of his own.

One man who was rarely seen under Ten Hag due to injuries, Mount – who has played just 26 United games since the summer of 2023 – is said to be set for a big role under Amorim.

Indeed, The Sun reports the manager is planning to put Mount ‘at the centre of his plans’.

It’s as the manager reportedly feels the former Chelsea man could be important, as he admires his versatility and thinks he could fit in well in his system – usually a 3-4-3.

With Mount having only just returned to training after an injury, he will get longer directly under Amorim than some United players, who are out on international duty, while he is back at Carrington.

Mount wasn’t Ten Hag’s first choice

Mount, though signed by Ten Hag, was actually not the first man he wanted in his position.

Recent reports stated he actually campaigned for the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, but with him heading to Liverpool, Mount was signed at United as the No 2 option.

It was believed that he was signed to play alongside Bruno Fernandes, ahead of Casemiro.

But the midfield and attacking roles are likely to be different under Amorim, who plays a very different system to what his predecessor did.

Man Utd round-up: Huge Kane bid coming

United are reportedly readying a £108million bid for Harry Kane, with Amorim eager to have the Bayern Munich man lead the line.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are one of the sides keen on Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson, though Liverpool are hugely impressed with him, and Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Amorim is also said to be interested in landing Gunners goalkeeper Karl Hein, who will be out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the current season.

But Joshua Zirkzee’s time at United could already be up, with reports suggesting United will listen to offers in January, when a return to the Serie A has been mooted.

Mount’s role

Mount has played most of his football in an attacking-midfield position to this point in his career. However, he has also had some joy on the wings, where he may be utilised by Amorim.

In eight games on the right-wing, the 25-year-old has three goals and three assists.

From the left, Mount has scored two goals and assisted one in 12 games.

He could also be utilised in a deeper midfield position, where he has scored 17 goals and assisted another 15 in 91 games.