Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to ‘revitalise’ the flanks, and has therefore set his sights on Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk has fallen flat after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in 2023. The winger had 18 direct goal contributions in his final 18 games in Ukraine before he made his move to Stamford Bridge in the January.

He only just scraped past that figure (19) in 73 Chelsea appearances, but has not been seen since late 2024, owing to a provisional suspension after failing a drugs test.

It was believed his second sample results would be released in January, which they were not, so it’s unclear when he’ll return to football.

But when he does, it’s reported by Todo Fichajes that Premier League strugglers United want to land him.

With Amorim at the helm of the 13th-placed club, it’s reported they want to ‘revitalise’ the wide areas of the side, with Marcus Rashford and Antony both out on loan and likely to leave permanently in the summer, and Alejandro Garnacho potentially following them.

As such, United are said to have set their sights on Mudryk, and could lodge a bid as low as €40million (£33.5m/$43.4m), which Chelsea ‘could consider if they decide to cut their losses’. The winger himself has not ‘ruled out a move’, per the report.

Chelsea feel Mudryk is innocent

TEAMtalk sources stated in December that Mudryk and his camp felt he was innocent after his initial positive test, feeling the substance came from food he ingested.

Chelsea also don’t believe the winger has been taking banned substances, and felt the process would have been over in January, when the B test was expected back.

Mudryk was said to be frustrated and was hopeful a quick resolution could be found.

That has not been the case, and there’s no way of knowing when he’ll return. As such the Blues can’t really make a full decision on the future of the winger, who had little time to show Enzo Maresca what he was capable of this term before his ban.

As such, United might be waiting for a while to know if they’ll be able to land Mudryk. In truth, the rumour seems fanciful anyway, as if they are to lose Garnacho, they’d surely want someone they know they can get more consistent output from, which Mudryk has not shown he’s capable of in England yet.

Man Utd round-up: Burkardt eyed

Elsewhere in the attack, United could land striker Jonathan Burkardt, after it was stated scouts had issued ‘glowing reports’ on the 24-year-old, who has 15 Bundesliga goals for Mainz this season.

The Red Devils do have competition from within the Premier League, though.

They also face competition for Angel Gomes, who is open to a move to the Premier League – where Tottenham and West Ham also want him – but would also jump at a move to Barcelona, TEAMtalk sources state.

Meanwhile, it’s believed United are well placed to land Tyler Dibling after contact, but if they decide the move isn’t financially viable, the door will be open to Tottenham.

