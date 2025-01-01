Frenkie de Jong is reportedly ‘beginning to seriously consider’ accepting a move to Manchester United, and it seems talks over his Barcelona future will progress in the coming days.

De Jong has long been a target of United. When Erik ten Hag was in charge, the Red Devils were linked with him in every transfer window, given he was one of his favourite players.

Since he was sacked and Ruben Amorim came through the door, there have been more links with United, breathing more life into a potential transfer.

According to El Nacional, De Jong could finally say yes after wanting to remain at Barcelona since he signed there.

The report states the midfielder is ‘beginning to seriously consider’ accepting a move to United, with Chelsea also named.

It’s said he does not feel opportunities will grow for him at Barca under Hansi Flick.

The report states talks over his future will progress in the coming days, and ‘everything points to’ his future being resolved before the end of the January window, with Barca in a position to improve their squad if De Jong’s departure ‘is finally finalised’.

Lots riding on De Jong decision

There is a lot riding on the decision to potentially leave Barca, not only for De Jong himself. For the midfielder, who has started just one La Liga game this season, it would surely be an opportunity for more minutes.

If he does leave, Barca would surely be able to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season, with less in the way in terms of the wage cap currently stopping them. That would mean the attacking-midfielder would not have to leave the club.

United signing a player of De Jong’s quality would almost certainly see their fortunes rise, which would be very useful given they’re currently 14th in the Premier League.

There is another option for the midfielder, though, as TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are keen on him, with a summer move potentially in the offing.

Man Utd round-up: Shock Rashford route possible

With Marcus Rashford ready for a new challenge, he could be offered one in the MLS, with clubs there willing to go after him if he shows an open-mind to a move to North America.

He has also hit back at a report that he has stepped up his bid to quit United.

Meanwhile, Nigel Reo-Coker feels Joshua Zirkzee’s relationship with Amorim is dead, stating: “He’ll be able to look at him and say, ‘Good morning manager,’ but he will not have respect for him deep down because it’s an admission that Amorim got the starting lineup incorrect.”

Zirkzee could decide to leave, though, with TEAMtalk aware Amorim hooking him before half time in the last game has shown the striker it’s time to go.

His replacement could be Viktor Gyokeres, with Amorim deciding that summer is too long to wait for his former Sporting CP man, so he’ll accelerate the signing in January.

