A European giant have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ towards the signing of a Manchester United flop, given another Red Devil will be out of their reach.

United have been nowhere close to the devastating Premier League juggernaut they used to be this season. They currently sit 15th in the Premier League.

Their attack has left a lot to be desired, scoring 42 goals scored in 35 games in the league, and central strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have contributed four and three goals respectively.

There has been a lot of discourse about both men being sold, and it seems there’s a very good chance that happens for the former.

Indeed, Calciomercato reports Juventus have ‘initiated contacts’ with United over the signing of Hojlund.

After ‘exploratory surveys’ the report states that Juve have decided to ‘start the mission with concrete steps’.

It’s not revealed how much Hojlund would cost the Italian giants, but it’s not likely to be near the £72million United paid for him, but it’s been suggested recently he could be on the move for just £30million.

Zirkzee off the table

Juventus’ desire to land Hojlund’s team-mate, Zirkzee, is also referenced in the report.

They detail how the Italian giants wanted to land the Dutch striker on loan with an option to buy him.

However, it’s stated United boss Ruben Amorim has ‘changed everything’.

Indeed, next season, though Zirkzee only has three Premier League goals in this campaign, Amorim wants to ‘relaunch the Dutch talent’.

TEAMtalk is aware, though, that if United can find adequate replacements for both strikers, they’ll let them both go.

Man Utd round-up: Cunha hint dropped

United have been eager to get the signing of Wolves man Matheus Cunha over the line, and a hint has been dropped that he could join, after his father liked an Instagram comment which read ‘Welcome to United’, under an image of Cunha and some other players.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated Cunha is the “main target” at Old Trafford, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is the subject of an “open race” with a number of clubs involved.

United are also said to be ‘confident’ that Atalanta midfielder Ederson will cost £50million or below, and if they win the Europa League, they’ll receive a payout which will help with that signing.

Meanwhile, United could be in line for an influx of cash without having to lift a finger, as they’ll receive a cut of Mason Greenwood’s next transfer, and the forward is looking to move back to England as he feels “the vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit.”

