Victor Osimhen could be signed by Manchester United by letting Alejandro Garnacho go to Napoli

Manchester United could reportedly land Victor Osimhen in an exchange using one of two Red Devils stars, as the Serie A side ‘appreciate’ a pair of their attackers.

United seem in need of an elite attacker to transform their front line. Though Rasmus Hojlund returned up top for the last game, in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace the match prior, Kobbie Mainoo played up top.

It seemed an admission from Ruben Amorim that he does not have the tools to do what he wants up top.

Napoli man Osimhen – currently banging in goals on loan at Galatasaray – has been linked with United for a while, and as per TBRFootball, the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on him during his loan as he ‘appeals’ to them.

With United undertaking cost-cutting measures, a big outlay would be difficult, but the report states Napoli are ‘open to exchange deals’.

As a result, the report details how that is a genuine possibility, as the Serie A side ‘appreciate’ several United players, including Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

They made genuine attempts for the latter in January, but they were pushed back, with United after more money. But if they desperately want Osimhen, there is a route to his transfer available, and it seems Garnacho is the man they want most out of the two United attackers.

United face Chelsea competition for Osimhen

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Osimhen, and it’s stated interest remains strong from the Stamford Bridge outfit. It is believed they are seeking to add at least one striker to their squad in the summer.

Given Blues strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are both currently injured, Chelsea could push hard for Osimhen, especially if those absences hurt their season, in the hopes they won’t be burdened by the same issues regarding player availability in the coming campaigns.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, and if they slip below the Champions League places, it’ll be little surprise if they look to add an elite player to their squad in the hopes they don’t miss out again.

Should they find themselves in a battle with United for Osimhen, they won’t be any worse off if they miss out on the Champions League, with United – 13th – unlikely to make any European competitions next season.

That said, the Blues will be boosted if they are in Europe’s elite tournament.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres snare ‘improbable’

There is reportedly a growing acceptance at Old Trafford that a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is ‘improbable’, given offering him Champions League football looks unlikely.

It is believed serious thought is being given to Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko as alternatives to Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, though Harry Kane could soon become available, given a clause in his Bayern Munich deal, United have been told he may not be the right man to go after.

Indeed, Teddy Sheringham believes though United might want the Englishman, Alexander Isak would be a better signing, though it would also be difficult to lure him away from Newcastle for a side currently further down the table.

