Man Utd news: Erik ten Hag sack timeline revealed as pundit savages boss and cites key reason behind Old Trafford woes

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique feels there is unrest in the Manchester United dressing room and Erik ten Hag will not be manager at the end of the season.

Much was expected of the Red Devils this term after last season’s upturn in form. A third-place finish saw the Old Trafford giants return to the Champions League. And, while a Premier League title challenge is probably beyond them, there was every reason to suggest they might ruffle a few feathers.

The north-west giants have won seven league games but it has been feast or famine, with five losses and no draws to date.

And, currently sixth, it remains to be seen if they can continue to mix it with the big boys until May next year.

It has been a similar story in Europe, with United struggling in the Champions League.

Three defeats and just one win leaves them bottom of Group A. However, all is not lost as other results have gone their way and there is still a route available to the knockout stage.

Ten Hag has had a few problems to deal with this season. He had a much-publicised fall out with Jadon Sancho while rumours persist of a broken relationship with Raphael Varane.

Pundit Jermaine Jenas recently suggested the former Ajax manager’s days at United are numbered.

And Enrique believes there are factions within the squad who may well cause the Dutchman to lose his job.

“I do not think Erik ten Hag will finish this season at Manchester United,” he told Grosvener Sport.

READ MORE: ‘Ten Hag does not have a clue’ – Man Utd strongly urged to take two players off transfer list

“If they do keep him it will be because they are wanting to stick with a long-term project and they believe that he can change things.

“But many players within the club are already against him.”

Ten Hag not expected to see out season

Despite a number of below-par displays, Manchester United are on a decent run of form in the league.

They have won four of five, with a number of late goals learning vital wins.

But Enrique feels Ten Hag has stirred the pot too many times with key players already during his tenure at the club.

“Raphael Varane is against him and Ten Hag has done a couple of things which haven’t gone down well with Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past,” he added.

“All these situations have arisen in a short period of time because he still hasn’t been at the club for that long.”

The boss has denied any rift with Varane but it is open to debate as to whether Sancho has a future at Old Trafford.

However, Enrique does not see Ten Hag remaining as manager in the long term.

“I think he has lost the dressing room,” the Spaniard continued.“I’m not sure how long Manchester United will keep him for but I don’t think they have any chance of making the top four this season.

“The players should still go out and perform regardless, but it’s true that when you like the manager you play better for them. You want to win for them as well as for yourself and the fans.”

READ MORE: Club ‘will make an offer’ to Man Utd next week for attacker to replace former Chelsea man