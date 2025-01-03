Juventus have reportedly formulated a plan to take Tyrell Malacia on loan for the reason of the season, with the Manchester United man ‘leaving’ the club, and potentially joining another Red Devil at the Serie A side.

Malacia has almost become a ghost at Old Trafford. Last season, he was not seen on the field at all, and this term, the left-back has played just four times in senior football, after returning to the fold in November after a long injury layoff.

He joined United in 2022, but has yet to surpass 50 appearances.

And there’s a chance he remains under that figure, with Juventus looking to land him in January.

A record from TuttoJuve states Malacia is ‘leaving’ Old Trafford in the winter, and Juventus are looking for a player who can take over from Danilo, covering a wide defensive position and centre-back.

It is felt Malacia has ‘those characteristics’ and therefore could be a ‘last-minute opportunity on loan’ for the remainder of the season.

Juventus could end up with two United players in their ranks before the end of the winter window, as they want to loan Joshua Zirkzee in, too, but the Red Devils would prefer to insert an obligation to buy if he’s to move on a short-term deal initially.

Pair could lead exodus

TEAMtalk is aware that left-back is a priority position for United in January, with cover wanted for Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Amid interest in the former, that could see him allowed to leave.

We are also aware that Zirkzee wants to depart, after Ruben Amorim brutally substituted him after just over half an hour against Newcastle.

But there is also interest in the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, who could also be allowed to leave, meaning a huge exodus could be on the cards at United.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres move intensifying

United have been heavily linked with Viktor Gyokeres, and after Amorim reportedly demanded the January signing of the Sporting CP striker, it’s said the sales of some players will be needed for them to pay for him.

Another potential striker transfer is that of Victor Osimhen, with United said to be willing to let Marcus Rashford go to Napoli if they are able to get the Nigerian.

Rashford almost certainly won’t head to Saudi Arabia, though, turning down three offers and deciding he does not want to play in the country.

Meanwhile, Red Devils attacking flop Antony has reportedly been offered to Newcastle, among a number of other European clubs.

