Victor Osimhen will only look to Manchester United if they secure Champions League football

Manchester United and Juventus will need to secure Champions League football if they are to be in with a chance of landing Victor Osimhen, TEAMtalk can reveal.

In mid-April, we reported that four clubs in particular – Arsenal, Barca, Man United and Juventus – have shown interest in Osimhen.

However, Arsenal currently have other striker targets higher on their list, like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, while Barcelona are planning to continue with Robert Lewandowski and Pau Víctor in attack, concentrating the budget to strengthen other roles.

So, in Europe, United and Juventus remain concretely interested in him. The recent rumours about United’s lack of interest are mainly linked to the fact that the English club would like to deflate the high demands of the entourage in terms of salary and agent commissions, but the player, from a tactical point of view, is liked a lot.

It’s the same story at Juventus, who have been in contact with the Nigerian player’s agent for months now, hoping to buy him in the summer as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

However, beyond the economic issue, both clubs face a big challenge: Osimhen has made it clear he does not want to play another season without the Champions League.

At the moment, neither United nor Juventus can guarantee it with certainty, given that the Europa League final, for United, and the last 3 days of Serie A, for Juve, will be decisive in this race.

With United 3-0 up after the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, reaching the final seems likely, but whether they win the whole thing is another question. If they don’t, they won’t be in next season’s Champions League.

Osimhen could leave Europe

For their part, Galatasaray, close to winning the Turkish league, could offer Champions League, but Osimhen’s €75m (£63.8m) release clause remains out of reach, and only a strong discount from Napoli could make his stay at Gala possible.

Without the guarantee of the Champions League, Osimhen could also evaluate transfers outside Europe – he has a preference for the MLS over Saudi Arabia.

But his desire, at the moment, is to STAY in Europe and play, as a protagonist, in the Champions League.

Clubs who can offer that have the best chance of snaring the Nigerian attacker at the moment.

Man Utd round-up: Bruno Fernandes offer lodged

Reports in Saudi Arabia have stated that Al-Hilal have launched an ‘official offer’ to United in order to sign Bruno Fernandes.

However, it’s believed the Manchester outfit have no intention of letting their captain leave.

Meanwhile, United could see the back of Rasmus Hojlund, as it’s reported Juventus have initiated contacts over the summer transfer.

And if they win the Europa League and confirm Champions League football for next season, the Red Devils will reportedly have to raise Casemiro’s salary by 25 per cent due to a clause in his deal.

