Ruben Amorim has been dealt a problem with five players looking to leave

Five Manchester United stars have told the club they want to leave at the same time, according to Fabrizio Romano, leaving the club scrambling to explore solutions.

United want to make some money in order to make further improvements to their squad this summer. They have already signed Matheus Cunha, and want Bryan Mbeumo, as well as some other good players being linked.

In order to finance all the potential deals to come, United will need to push some players out.

However, they won’t want their squad to be obliterated, which now looks like it could happen.

Indeed, transfer insider Romano has revealed that five players – Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia – have all told the club they ‘wish to leave’.

The insider states United have ‘delayed’ the return date of those players so that to allow time to ‘explore solutions further’.

All of those players had been shunned in one way or another: four of them loaned out last season and Garnacho told by Ruben Amorim he: “better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

But losing all five in the same window will see some effort made to replace them, something the club might not want to happen.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Every club linked with Jadon Sancho as Man Utd aim to solve fresh transfer burden

Romano reveals details of exits

Romano has since gone into more depth on the desired moves of some of those players.

He suggests that Antony was never going to stay, and his desire is to move on. Real Betis, where he spent the second half of last season, want to sign him, but his salary is a discussion point.

Meanwhile, United and Garnacho have been in agreement since June about his exit. He wants to stay in the Premier League, with a move to Chelsea recently suggested to be his preference.

There have been varying reports on Rashford, though. It was stated of late that he had no issues with returning to United, but it’s come out that he wants to leave.

Perhaps he simply doesn’t want to make any waves in case no suitors come forward for him.

Man Utd round-up: Sacrifice readied

United are finding it a struggle to get somebody to sign flop striker Rasmus Hojlund.

If they cannot sell the Dane, a report has suggested they will instead get rid of fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that United have decided against signing free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin given his wage demands.

It comes after they rejected the chance to sign another striker, former Aston Villa man Jhon Duran.

United’s biggest sales per year