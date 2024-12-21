Barcelona have reportedly refused the transfer of Manchester United man Alejandro Garnacho, as Hansi Flick ‘does not want him in his team’, despite being offered the winger directly.

Garnacho’s United prospects seemed to take a hit when he was dropped from the squad entirely for the Manchester derby. But boss Ruben Amorim stated the reason for that was “nothing special” and the winger could get back in by training hard.

He liked what he saw from Garnacho in the days after, and he played a part in the next game – the League Cup quarter-final.

Though the Argentine seems to be doing what he can to show he’s worthy of playing under Amorim, it has been stated the club are ‘willing to facilitate’ his exit.

As a result, El Nacional reports Garnacho’s representatives have offered his services to Barcelona as a way out of Old Trafford.

But they’ve been met with a crushing response, as the report states the winger has been turned away, as Flick ‘does not want him in his team’.

It’s explained that the Barca manager doesn’t believe Garnacho ‘has the necessary level to contribute to the team’.

Garnacho yearns for La Liga giants

How much of an issue the refusal is remains to be seen. If Garnacho gets back playing consistently at United, it won’t be one. But if not, he’d want to be playing elsewhere, and it’s believed he could be a good fit for Barca.

That would likely make him a good fit for other sides in Spain, and Atletico Madrid have been linked of late, with a report suggesting Diego Simeone ‘dreams’ of having the United man in his side.

Garnacho’s own dream is slightly different from that of the Atletico manager.

TEAMtalk is aware that Garnacho would like to play in Madrid, but for Real, not Atletico, as his biggest ambition is to represent Los Blancos.

Though being turned away by Barcelona is likely to sting, it could mean there’s a better chance he’s picked up by his dream club at some point in the future.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford nearing Barca move

Garnacho’s team-mate, Marcus Rashford, could move to Barca, though, with a report stating the forward is open to the move, after learning they have approached United to discuss a loan with an option to buy.

The Red Devils have seemingly made it clear that they don’t want to let Rashford leave for a Premier League side.

Meanwhile, Amorim has asked the board to splash out on Victor Osimhen, Ronald Araujo and Tyler Dibling.

United could also land Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, after it was reported they are looking to bid £33million for the Croatian, which is deemed hard for the La Liga side to refuse.

Garnacho still starring at United