Harry Maguire should replace Bruno Fernandes as captain of Manchester United, as per Patrice Evra

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has told the club to “give Harry Maguire the armband back” as he’s shown “resilience, leadership” during his time at the club.

United are in a spot of turmoil which does not seem to be close to ending. Ruben Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag with the Red Devils in the bottom half of the Premier League, and they are currently 14th in the table.

Since he took over, United have won four games, but lost six.

To make matters worse, current captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off in the latest of those games – a 2-0 loss against relegation-threatened Wolves.

But former United man Evra does not feel he should be captain at all, as that honour should be passed to former skipper Maguire.

In response to an Instagram post, the former left-back commented: ‘Give him the armband back !!!! After all he been through showing resilience leadership’.

Maguire told to improve leadership

Amorim is clearly aware that Maguire is a leader, whether or not he has the armband.

The manager has revealed the centre-back will be given an extra year on his deal – which was the subject of the post Evra was responding to – but he needs to see more from him.

“Harry Maguire, [we are] going to trigger our option. I spoke with him this morning and I told him that he has to improve his game on the pitch,” Amorim said.

“We need him a lot and also he has to improve as a leader, because we all know the situation that he had here. But we need him a lot at this moment, so we are going to happily trigger the option for Harry.”

Maguire’s captaincy reign

Maguire was first given the United captaincy in 2019/20. United won the 2022/23 League Cup while he was in the role, but the defender played just 10 minutes between both legs of the semi-final and just two minutes in the final.

In July 2023, after being sidelined often under Erik ten Hag, he was stripped of the honour, with it instead given to Fernandes.

The attacking-midfielder lifted United’s next piece of silverware, the 2023/24 FA Cup, a game Maguire was injured for.

Maguire did captain the Red Devils’ first League Cup game this season, a 7-0 victory over Barnsley, with Fernandes not in the lineup.

He has also, at times, been handed the armband when its incumbent has been substituted.