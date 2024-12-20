Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe feels Marcus Rashford has “thrown his toys out of the pram” and it “doesn’t look good” for his future after the goals dried up out of nowhere.

Rashford has been entirely absent from the last two United games. They beat Manchester City in the Premier League and lost to Tottenham in the League Cup, with the forward nowhere to be seen.

He made only small cameos from the bench in the few games prior. He has since come out and stated he feels it is time for a new challenge.

United legend Sharpe, who played 253 games and won 12 trophies with the club, does not think it’s a good sign that Rashford did so publicly.

“It looks like the beginning of the end. Unless there is some sort of conciliatory conversation in the next few days with the manager, I would expect Rashford is looking to leave,” Sharpe told GIVEMESPORT.

“I think it’s always better if you go to the manager first. Sometimes you can feel like a manager doesn’t like or want you, but when you’re struggling and thinking you want to leave, it’s better to go privately through club channels rather than to the press.

“I think the media can manipulate a story sometimes and take things out of context.

“It certainly doesn’t look good for him, after being left out of the Manchester derby, and then to come out with his statement, it looks as though he’s just thrown his toys out of the pram and is ready to walk away.”

United have tried to help Rashford star

Sharpe feels a lot of effort has been put into helping Rashford become a star, and it’s unclear why that hasn’t worked.

“Footballers are a different breed these days and management styles have changed. But I am pretty sure managers have tried every tactic they can to get the best out of Rashford,” he said.

“It might be saying, ‘Here’s a DVD of the season you scored 30 goals, go and watch your highlights and see how good you really are and come back and see if you do that again’. If he can’t, and he’s still working hard, then you try something else, and then something else.”

“I really have no idea why the goals have dried up. That’s the question everyone is asking. I think Erik ten Hag asked that. I think Ruben Amorim is now asking that. And I think every Manchester United fan has been asking that since last season. I must say, I think Rashford seems a lovely kid. I don’t think he’s some sort of wild child.

“I know we saw him at a New York Knicks NBA game during the international break, but I don’t think he’s one of these rebels that goes around causing trouble everywhere. And what he did campaigning for free school meals was incredible. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence or lack of self-belief, but it’s clear he’s not at his best.”

Man Utd round-up: Antony to be given up

As it looks like Antony’s time at Old Trafford is also coming to and end, Troy Deeney feels the flop winger should be sent wherever Rashford lands: “If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him as well. Get him out the club.”

Rashford’s landing spot could be in Spain, a location it’s believed he’d be happy with, amid rumours that he could head to Barcelona, with Frenkie de Jong going in the other direction.

Meanwhile, United are said to be willing to pay around £33million to land Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic.

And Red Devils target Kenan Yildiz could become available, with Juventus willing to sell him to fund the transfer of Newcastle man Sandro Tonali, per reports.

