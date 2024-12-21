Marcus Rashford has reportedly shown he is ‘open’ to a move to Barcelona, after the La Liga giants made contact with Manchester United over a loan move with an option to buy the forward in the summer.

It looks increasingly likely that Rashford’s future lies away from United now. After over 400 games, and north of 200 direct goal contributions, the former academy star could finally leave his boyhood club soon.

Rashford has publicly announced his desire to look for a new challenge, after being dropped from the squad to face rivals Manchester City – a game United won 2-1. He then did not travel to face Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-final.

A huge move to Barcelona could be on the cards, with FootballTransfers revealing the La Liga giants have made contact with United in a bid to take their forward on loan in January.

They would then have the option to buy Rashford for £35million (€42.1m/$44m) in the summer.

It is said that the forward has been made aware of Barcelona’s interest and ‘is keen on the move’.

DON’T MISS: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

All go on Rashford loan

TEAMtalk is aware that Rashford is ready to leave England, and Spain is a location that intrigues him.

A subsequent report stated that United are eager to get him out of the door and will therefore accept a loan move in January.

However, the Red Devils do not want to let Rashford move to another club in England, which gives more weight to the move to Barca.

A loan is clearly the best course of action for them, given their well documented financial issues could even stop them from registering summer signing Dani Olmo for the second half of the season.

Whether that would stop them from paying Rashford’s wages remains to be seen, as they are very high.

It seems unlikely in their current situation that Barca would be able to sign the United man permanently in the summer as a result, but things could change between now and then.

Barcelona round-up: Alexander-Arnold move sought

Along with the potential Rashford snare, Barcelona also want to land Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s reported their interest in him is ‘serious’ and they have had internal conversations on how to finance a deal for the Liverpool man.

Meanwhile, Barca could lose a star to Liverpool, with the Reds having reportedly asked for information on Gavi, who could look to move on from the club if his minutes do not improve the longer he is back in the side after his ACL injury.

And if attacking-midfielder Olmo cannot be registered for the second half of the season, Premier League high-flyers Arsenal will look to land him on a free transfer, as per reports.

When will Rashford leave United?