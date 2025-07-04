Marcus Rashford is ready to be involved again at United

Marcus Rashford reportedly has ‘no issue’ with returning to Manchester United and expects to play a ‘full part’ in what’s to come despite not having had any contact with Ruben Amorim.

Amorim quickly soured on Rashford after becoming United boss. He took his post in November, and by early December, Rashford had played his final game for the club for the season.

For essentially all of December and January, the forward was sidelined, Amorim publicly stating he’d not been happy with the star’s attitude in training.

At the end of January, Rashford moved on loan to Aston Villa, where he was directly involved in 10 goals in 17 games. The Villans had the option to sign him permanently for £40million, but have decided against using it.

As such, Rashford is heading back to United, for now, and the Daily Mail reports he ‘has no issue’ with returning to the club, and will ‘give 100 per cent in training’.

What’s more, he is ‘expecting to play a full part’ in United’s pre season.

That is despite the fact there has not been ‘any contact’ with Amorim of late. Nor has there been contact with United and Rashford about his talks with other clubs.

Two Euro giants tracking Rashford

The report mentions talks with Barcelona in May, and highlights the potential that they could look for a loan move.

The chances of Rashford heading to Barca have seemingly increased after another target of theirs, Nico Williams, agreed to a new contract with Athletic Club.

The report also details speculation over a move to Bayern Munich.

Whether they will attempt to sign the United man remains to be seen, but if anyone is to sign Rashford permanently, he’ll cost the same £40million that Villa could have landed him for.

Man Utd round-up: Big striker call made

United have had no luck in their attempts to sell faltering striker Rasmus Hojlund so far this summer.

If they cannot get rid of him, it’s been reported the Red Devils ‘will sell’ Joshua Zirkzee instead, after just one season.

United are also said to have turned down the chance to sign free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin given his large wage demands.

That comes not long after they turned down another striker: Jhon Duran.

