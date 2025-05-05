Manchester United will reportedly pay a big sum to an ageing star if they lift the Europa League trophy this season, and in turn return to the Champions League.

United’s season has been underwhelming at almost every turn. They’ve never made a fist of the Premier League campaign, they were knocked out by Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and were turned over by Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals.

The only potential saving grace is the Europa League, in which United have shown their mettle of late. They came from behind, minutes from being knocked out by Lyon in the quarter-finals, to advance, scoring three goals in six minutes of the second leg.

They then thumped Athletic Club in the first leg of the semis, putting them in a great position to reach the final.

If United go all the way and win the Europa League, they’ll be forced to pay out a decent sum to one of their players.

The Mirror reports that they’d have to give Casemiro a 25 per cent wage increase, due to a clause in his deal. The clause, which was reportedly put into his contract when he signed, is activated when United reach the Champions League.

It’s not clear why it would only be activated now, and not when the Red Devils last reached the elite European competition, which was in 2023/24 – the season after Casemiro joined.

Indeed, he has always been on the same contract since joining United. That sees him earn £350,000 per week, as per Capology, so he’d earn north of £400,000 after the increase, not the £500,000 stated in the report.

What United will earn from Europa League

If reaching the final, which looks likely given they are 3-0 up after the first leg of the semi, United will receive at least £5.9million, which the runners-up earn.

If they were to win the trophy, they’d earn essentially double that – £10.95million.

That would mean Casemiro’s new terms would be a drop in the ocean, though United will have plans for the money, namely new signings.

And it’s not clear if the Brazilian midfielder’s future at Old Trafford is safe yet, as a report at the back end of April suggested Ruben Amorim could look to axe him.

If Casemiro continues to play like he did in the second leg of the Europa League quarters against Lyon, those ideas will surely be a thing of the past.

Man Utd round-up: Hojlund is off

United could see the back of flop striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as Juventus have reportedly initiated contacts for him after ‘exploratory surveys’ were positive.

They know they won’t be getting their hands on his team-mate, Joshua Zirkzee, who they wanted to sign, but Ruben Amorim won’t allow it.

Meanwhile, it’s been stated by Fabrizio Romano that Matheus Cunha is United’s top target. A hint has been made over the striker’s future, after his father liked an Instagram comment about him which read: ‘Welcome to United’.

The race for Bryan Mbeumo is said to be more wide open, as while the Red Devils want him, as do a number of other Premier League clubs.

