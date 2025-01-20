Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested some wantaway players are creating “cancerous energy” at the club, and all of them need to be pushed out.

United‘s season is going far from how they’d have planned. For starters, the manager that began the season at the helm after being backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe is no longer there, and his replacement, Ruben Amorim, is not faring particularly well.

The Portuguese boss currently sees his side 13th in the Premier League, and the club have clearly identified the need for reinforcements for his 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system to work.

But it seems some players may also be pushed out, both to make space, and due to the fact they are not doing their job. Marcus Rashford has been sidelined by the manager for nine games now, and is being linked with a move to a number of clubs.

Also linked with a move away is Tyrell Malacia, while Antony is seemingly already on the way out, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that he’ll be joining Real Betis on loan.

Asked specifically on the trio’s futures, former United man Ferdinand feels an exodus is required for club harmony.

“I think Antony’s going, someone said to me, Real Betis or somewhere like that. Just get them out man. Sorry, no, I’m just being honest. The more these type of guys are around, where there’s just a bad noise, they all want to go, they’re all happy to go – let’s just get them out. Let’s start afresh,” he said in a video posted on his X page.

“You know what it’s like, if there’s people who are unsettled in there and it’s not going to plan and they’re not happy, it spreads. It’s like a cancerous, bad energy.”

Rashford nearing exit

It seems Rashford could also be soon to leave, with a report stating he is ‘very close’ to agreeing terms with Borussia Dortmund.

The forward had been heavily linked with Barcelona, but is said to have tired of waiting for them.

Malacia is not as far along in his exit route, but it seems he could also be allowed to walk away in January.

Romano has stated that a good proposal could see him leave, even if just on loan, with Juventus tracking the left-back.

Man Utd round-up: Dorgu deal nearing

United are in talks with Lecce over a deal for Patrick Dorgu, and they know exactly what figure could land them the wing-back, with the Serie A side even hopeful that the sale can be agreed soon.

With that said, Tottenham are giving the Red Devils competition for the signing.

United also remain hopeful of landing Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP, with the winger’s agent expecting contact from some Premier League sides after Barcelona made their desire to land him evident.

And Wolves’ manager has suggested he’d be happy for Matheus Cunha to make a move to a big side amid interest from United.

