Lecce will reportedly accept an offer of just under £30million from Manchester United from Patrick Dorgu, after their first offer was pushed back by the Serie A side.

United have clearly identified the wing-back positions as priorities in January. That much is unsurprising given Ruben Amorim plays a system that none of his full-backs have experience in.

Young Paraguayan left wing-back Diego Leon will join the club in the summer, and the Red Devils want Lecce’s Dorgu immediately.

Multiple sources have corroborated United’s interest, with TEAMtalk sources also aware of their desire to land the left wing-back, who insider Fabrizio Romano states will cost £33.8m (€40m/$41.6m).

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, after a United bid of approximately £25.4million (€30m/$31.2m) was turned away, if they were to reach £29.6m (€35m/$36.5m), Lecce would be ‘ready to accept’.

The report also states that there could be movement ‘in the next few hours’ with Lecce’s director of football, United directors and Dorgu’s agent set to meet.

Lecce ready to close the deal

A deal being agreed quickly would be ideal for both United and Lecce. The Red Devils would obviously get a player they feel is a perfect fit – with four goal contributions this season in a vital position.

For the Serie A side, the report states they want to close the deal ‘as soon as possible’.

That’s because they want to have enough time to find an ideal replacement so as to not feel the absence of Dorgu in the second half of the season.

With that said, it seems likely that a deal could be struck for the Danish international very soon, with both clubs signing from the same hymn sheet.

Man Utd round-up: Antony finally pushed out

United have managed to strike a good deal in getting Antony out the door in January, with transfer insider Romano confirming Real Betis will take him on loan for six months, with the La Liga side committed to paying some of his wages.

It is also reported that Alejandro Garnacho is close to agreeing personal terms with Napoli, and the club are ready to raise their offer for him after United turned their last one away.

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has stated he will be “very happy” if United target Matheus Cunha moves on to a bigger club at some point.

It is clear that United are desirous of landing big stars, after Amorim admitted his side are “the worst team maybe in the history” of the club.

What position should United prioritise?