Patrick Dorgu and Alvaro Fernandez Carreras are on the Man Utd radar, with talks ongoing for the former

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United talks for Patrick Dorgu are continuing, and there are ‘no doubts’ that a new left wing-back will be signed by the club.

Much of United’s squad entered the unknown when Ruben Amorim took charge. The back three formation was a foreign concept to many of the players, and adapting has clearly not come easy to some.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League and left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have played just over 300 minutes combined.

Strengthening the position is a clear priority, and Lecce’s Dorgu is the main man on the radar, with a £22.8million (€27m/$28.1m) bid for him turned down.

According to transfer insider Romano, there are no worries from United about landing a new wing-back, as he states they ‘will’ sign one, and have ‘no doubts’ about it.

After an opening bid for Dorgu was turned down – as they know there are other sides interested in him for a summer move – he states talks ‘continue’ for the transfer.

It was recently stated that Lecce would be ‘ready to accept’ £29.6m (€35m/$36.5m), so it should not take a massive effort to the Red Devils to come to an agreement there.

United have a second option

The confidence that a new wing-back will be sourced may be due to the fact there is another option on the radar for United.

Indeed, Romano states that Alvaro Fernandez Carreras is on the ‘list’.

United have a £15million (€18m/$18.7m) buyback clause, after selling him to Benfica.

As such, if they can’t get Dorgu – though it looks easy enough to land the Dane – then Carreras seems a simple snare, too.

Man Utd round-up: Lowly asking price for star

United are reportedly set to ask for just £30million for Casemiro at present, but the lack of demand could see the price tag go even lower.

Another two potential exits that United legend Paul Scholes would like to see are Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, who were only signed in the summer, as well as four more signings previously made by Erik ten Hag, and two players who were at the club prior to the manager.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are set to hold talks over the potential signing of Alejandro Garnacho. His potential move at Napoli is up in their air given a massive gap in the price they want to pay and what United would accept.

Inbound, United could look to sign Jack Grealish, with reports suggesting a shock move for the Manchester City man could be made, though there are a number of other big clubs said to have him in their sights.

Man Utd’s January priority