Man Utd not done with potential signing Ten Hag ‘loves’ as fresh timeline now revealed for deal

It appears that Manchester United are not done in their chase to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, despite recent reports to the contrary.

The Netherlands international has been a target for the Red Devils ever since his compatriot Erik ten Hag walked through the door at Old Trafford and it appears nothing has changed in that regard.

Dumfries‘ current contract runs until 2025 and he’s requesting a salary of €5million per year to sign an extension. However, Simone Inzaghi’s side are yet to go beyond the €4m.

The abolition of the Growth Decree tax benefits makes it more complicated for the Serie A side, who are not expected to make an improved offer to the attacking right-back.

Salary figures in Italy are usually reported after tax, and negotiations are all made on that basis, meaning to pay €4-5m to a player now costs more than it has in recent years.

That has reportedly led to the Nerazzurri now thinking of moving on from the player, although that won’t be until the summer.

However, a recent report from The Sun revealed that United actually snubbed the chance of a swap deal with Inter that involved Dumfries moving to Manchester and Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading to Milan.

Swapping a defensive right-back for more of attacking one certainly fits in with Ten Hag’s philosophy of wanting to get his full-backs further up the pitch, especially given that Wan-Bissaka is being tipped to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Man Utd facing Bayern battle

United will potentially have to meet with Bayern Munich as a rival though, if they do not land the right-back they want in January.

The German giants have pressed for Kieran Trippier, Nordi Mukiele and Sacha Boey but have so far failed to land any of those names mentions. And if that continues to be the case leading into the summer window then that also brings Dumfries back into the mix.

The main issue involving United’s interest continues to surround Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford, the two Dutchman seemingly tied together in terms of a move to the Premier League.

Ten Hag remains under immense pressure to deliver much more than United have been showing so far this season, with Red Devils sitting eighth in the Premier League table while they also finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Up next is a trip to League Two Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round where, if the unthinkable actually happened, Ten Hag could finally be saying his goodbyes.

