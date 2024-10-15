Man Utd old boy favouring Real Madrid over Old Trafford return despite Ashworth considering activating £16m clause

Real Madrid look to be at the front of the queue to sign a defender who Manchester United are considering bringing back to Old Trafford by paying his £16.6million buyback clause.

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras moved to Benfica over the summer following an initial loan after he failed to make the breakthrough during his time with the Red Devils.

United recouped just €6m (£5m, $6.5m) for the 21-year-old left-back, despite having a number of injury issues with that position due to ongoing issues for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Indeed, right-back Diogo Dalot has been forced to fill in the opposite side during the opening months of the new season.

But it now appears that Old Trafford transfer chiefs made a major error letting Carreras leave, with Real, Barcelona and even Liverpool all circling to try and secure his signature after his impressive form in Portugal.

United were at least wise enough to include a buyback clause of €20m (£16.6m, $22m) and are said to be considering activating it in order to keep their former defender from out of the clutches of Arne Slot’s men in particular.

However, Tuesday’s edition of Portuguese outlet Record suggests that Carreras is favouring a move to Real over all the other clubs in the mix to sign him.

The newspaper states that the player moving to Reea is also a much better scenario for Benfica than letting him rejoin United, given that his general buyout clause is set at €50m (£41.6m, $54.5m).

Record does go on to add, however, that Carreras is not yet good enough to be a regular at Real who are also unlikely to pay that sort of figure for his services at this stage.

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Interest in Benfica star hits fever pitch

Real’s stance will at least give United hope that they still might be able to convince the player of a return to Manchester, although they will continue to monitor his progress as the season goes on.

In terms of Liverpool’s interest, they are said to have scouts watching Carreras star in a 4-0 Champions League win for Benfica over notoriously tough to beat Atletico Madrid recently.

The Reds feel the former United man is ideally suited to their system of play under new boss Slot, who views Carreras as the long-term successor to Andrew Robertson instead of his career back-up in Kostas Tsimikas.

United, meanwhile, continue to muddle by at left-back as they await the eventual returns of Shaw and Malacia.

England star Shaw is due back soon after missing the start of the new campaign with a calf problem, while Malacia last played for United on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season because of a knee injury.

He has been working hard on his rehabilitation programme and Ten Hag, in August, said he could be back in contention within the next couple of months.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro exit blow / Zirkzee to Juventus

United star Casemiro has been told to forget about the possibility of securing an emotional return to Brazil with two clubs priced out of a deal and with his most likely next move coming to light.

Despite a summer of speculation, the five-times Champions League winner ended up staying at Old Trafford, though his form at the start of this season has continued to suggest his better days may be fully behind him.

Now the experienced midfielder is being linked with an emotional return to Brazil, but a move to Saudi Arabia looks much more likely.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been told to make a January loan move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee – despite the Netherland striker signing for Erik ten Hag’s men mere months ago.

IN FOCUS – Alvaro Carreras career timeline

2007 – Joins the Racing de Ferrol youth system at the age of four.

⏬

2012 – Moves to the Deportivo La Coruna academy.

⏬

2017 – Aged 14, signs for the Real Madrid academy.

⏬

September 2020 – Joins Manchester United’s academy.

⏬

2021 – Plays in all three of Man Utd U23s’ games in the EFL Trophy, earning experience against senior sides.

⏬

October 2021 – Makes his international debut with Spain’s U19 side.

⏬

April 2022 – Named on the bench for a Premier League match for the first time, but fails to make his debut.

⏬

May 2022 – Named as Man Utd’s Under-23 Player of the Season.

⏬

July 2022 – Joins Championship side Preston North End on a season-long loan.

⏬

May 2023 – Named Preston’s Young Player of the Season after playing 42 times.

⏬

September 2023 – Returns to his native Spain to join Granada on loan, and soon after makes his Spain U21 debut.

⏬

January 2024 – Joins Benfica on loan after being recalled from his spell at Granada.

⏬

February 2024 – Makes his Europa League debut with Benfica.

⏬

April 2024 – Scores his first senior goal for Benfica.

⏬

May 2024 – Earns a permanent contract at Benfica, leaving Man Utd for €6m.

⏬

September 2024 – Makes his Champions League debut.