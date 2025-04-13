Manchester United have reportedly dropped Andre Onana for their trip to Newcastle, as Ruben Amorim’s view on the goalkeeper going forwards has been revealed.

In United’s last game, against Lyon in the Europa League, Onana was at fault for both goals in the 2-2 draw. He allowed a long free-kick to pass him, expecting a touch from an attacker which never came, and dropped the ball into Rayan Cherki’s path in the box for him to tap home.

Since, speculation has been rife about his immediate and long-term future with United.

The goalkeeper has his answer about his immediate future, with multiple reports stating he’s been dropped from the squad for the trip to Newcastle, some, such as The Sun, suggest Amorim is giving Onana ‘a couple of days to clear his head’.

That’s after his blunders in the week, coupled with his wife being the subject of an attack on the street recently. It’s said Onana is ‘in agreement’ with the decision to drop him for the Premier League tie.

However, Amorim is said to have made it clear the goalkeeper is being ‘rested’ and he’ll ‘be back’ for the return leg against Lyon on Thursday.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd hope for Onana sale

It was reported in the wake of Onana’s mistakes in the week that he’s been ‘losing the trust of coaches’ for months, and United are now ‘hopeful that an offer from a Saudi club might materialise’.

They would likely make a decent fee from him then, in or out of form.

It is also reported that there are multiple goalkeepers in the Red Devils’ sights. James Trafford, Lucas Chevalier and Senne Lammens are among them.

There is also said to be interest in Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, as well as Zion Suzuki, at Parma.

With a number of goalkeepers already being eyed, it seems likely that Onana’s long-term future is not stable.

Man Utd round-up: Antony soon to leave

Antony, who flopped massively at United, has been thriving since joining Real Betis on loan in January, and though there’s no option to buy him, a report states the Spanish side are ‘very close’ to keeping him at the club.

It is also reported that fellow attacker Rasmus Hojlund will be made available for £52million this summer.

The underwhelming striker has recently revealed he feels United’s squad are starting to learn manager Amorim’s system.

But per Fabrizio Romano, that might not matter, as Italian clubs are said to be “calling to understand the situation” of the striker.

Who was Ten Hag’s worst United signing?