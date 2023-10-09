Man Utd open talks over new contract for key cog in faltering Ten Hag defence

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, although the Red Devils do hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

However, it’s reported that the club are in talks with the 25-year-old over a completely new, long-term deal which would see Wan-Bissaka commit his future to United.

This development comes as somewhat of a surprise given that Erik ten Hag clearly did not rate Wan-Bissaka when he first arrived to take over the Old Trafford hotseat.

But the former Crystal Palace star has since grown into a major player for the Dutchman and was a regular starter during the second half of last season.

The England international has, however, been hampered by a hamstring injury this term and has only featured five times – with his last game being the home defeat to Brighton last month.

As reported in Football Insider, the right-back is one of a plethora of injuries to United‘s back line this season, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane all currently on the sidelines.

Dalot filling Wan-Bissaka void

Diogo Dalot, who penned his own new deal earlier in the year, is currently filling Wan-Bissaka’s right-sided spot.

Wan-Bissaka moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace for £50million back in 2019 and has made more than 150 appearances for the Red Devils in that time.

United have had a difficult start to the new campaign, picking up just 12 points from their first eight Premier League outings, although they will have been buoyed by their last turnaround against Brentford on Saturday.

At 1-0 down with the game going into stoppage-time, Scott McTominay scored twice to record a remarkable win that could reignite United’s season.

They certainly need it, having also lost their opening two Champions League outings to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

