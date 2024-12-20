Luka Sucic could be the subject of an offer from Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly planning to place a bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, the value of which could apparently be hard for the La Liga side to refuse.

United are in a transition period under Ruben Amorim. Some of their results have been very positive, such as the 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City, while a 4-3 loss to Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-final was decidedly less so.

The boss will hope for consistency, and bringing his own style of players in will help with that.

According to Fichajes, United are now ‘willing to launch an offer’ of €40million (£33.1m/$41.7m) to land Real Sociedad midfielder Sucic.

The 22-year-old Croatian is described as a ‘dominant’ midfielder whose contributions in both defence and attack have made him crucial for their system, and that could be the same under Amorim.

Sociedad have shown they will not be made to let players go for below their value previously, but it’s stated the figure United would offer ‘could be difficult to turn down’ given Susic was signed for just €10million (£8.3m/$10.4m) in the summer.

Sociedad exodus to Prem could continue

Sociedad have lost some big-name players to the Premier League in recent seasons. In 2022, they sold Alexander Isak to Newcastle for a record price of £63million.

This summer, Arsenal signed Mikel Merino from them for in a fee which could total almost £32million.

Martin Zubimendi is also on the radar of some big Premier League sides, such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Losing both him and midfield partner Sucic in the same window would be hugely detrimental, but Premier League money has been too hard to turn down in the past for Sociedad, and could be again.

Man Utd round-up: Antony hammered as exit nears

Troy Deeney has hammered United winger Antony, who looks likely to leave the club, stating: “If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club.”

Rashford could land at Barcelona, with talks reportedly open to see him head there and midfield star Frenkie de Jong join United.

Wherever the forward ends up, Ian Wright feels Rashford can find his feet, again, after he sent support to him: “I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus has at 27!!!! So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right! You would take 1% of the career Marcus has had!”

Meanwhile, though the Red Devils want to land Alphonso Davies, Liverpool will give them competition, as they’re planning a meeting with the Bayern Munich man’s intermediaries.

Man Utd January priority?