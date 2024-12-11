Manchester United reportedly have Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in their sights, with the Serbian suggested to be a potential alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

United’s current striker crop have struggled of late. After impressing in the first few games of Ruben Amorim’s tenure at the club, Marcus Rashford has been benched for a couple of games in a row, only coming on late in the second half.

Joshua Zirkzee has scored just three goals in 21 games since joining in the summer, and Rasmus Hojlund has been a feast or famine player, who’s on five goals for the season, recently breaking a five-game dry spell in the Premier League.

Amorim is seemingly looking for more quality up top, and as per Football Insider, United have added Juventus man Vlahovic to their striker shortlist.

It’s said the club are monitoring the Serbian’s situation, with his contract at Juventus up in 2026, which means a cut-price deal could take place soon if it does not look like he’ll pen a new deal. United are said to want a striker in the summer.

The report places Vlahovic in the category of Europe’s ‘desirable strikers’ with the likes of Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak.

It is also suggested that the Juventus man could be a potential alternative to the former, who was coached by Amorim at Sporting CP, and is perhaps the most in-form No.9 in football at the moment, leading to interest from a lot of clubs.

United will have Vlahovic competition

If United do go after Vlahovic, they will certainly have competition for his signature.

TEAMtalk is aware, in fact, that he might already be off the board by the summer, with Arsenal looking to sign the Juventus forward as soon as January.

Indeed, they see him as a more gettable target than Newcastle’s Isak, who will command a £115million fee.

As a result, Arsenal have reached out to Vlahovic’s entourage, putting the wheels in motion for a move quicker than United, and potentially leaving them stranded.

Man Utd round-up: Huge clear-out possible

United could have a massive squad clear-out, as it’s reported young trio Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are the only players fully safe from being sold.

Striker Zirkzee’s agent feels he, too, is safe, suggesting January transfer rumours are wide of the mark.

Meanwhile, it’s believed young left-back Diego Leon could join United, with the club in active talks over landing the 17-year-old.

And TEAMtalk is aware that there is no rush at the club to replace outgoing sporting director Dan Ashworth.

