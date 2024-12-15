Manchester United have reportedly landed on Evan Ferguson to ‘revitalise their attack’, and see him as a ‘priority’ to potentially take over from Marcus Rashford.

United manager Ruben Amorim could be about to make a big call. Reports suggest he will allow Marcus Rashford to go for as little as £40million.

The United forward was not included in the squad to face Manchester City.

If he is sold, the Red Devils may need to sign an attacker to replace Rashford in the squad.

According to Fichajes, they are looking for solutions to ‘revitalise their attack’ and have landed on Brighton forward Ferguson.

It is believed the Irishman has emerged as the ‘priority’ for United, who has caught the club’s eye due to his potential and versatility.

Ferguson has struggled for form

The Red Devils had been linked with Ferguson when he broke through into the Brighton first team in 2022/23, but those links faded off after a while.

It’s little surprise, given the Irishman has hardly been used by the Seagulls this season.

He has been offered just 197 minutes of action in the Premier League, with Joao Pedro’s form up top meaning there’s no need for him to be replaced.

As a result, Ferguson has scored just one goal so far this term. It therefore seems a surprise that United would take a risk bringing him in to replace Rashford, and the legitimacy of the report could be questioned.

What’s more, the report states Brighton would ask for £60million for Ferguson’s services.

While that is probably more in line with current form than a price of £100million, previous reports have stated the Seagulls want to make that from Ferguson, and they have stuck to their valuations of players in the past, ensuring they got paid big for Moises Caicedo (£115m) in 2023.

Man Utd round-up: Sir Alex could save Rashford

The thoughts of Sir Alex Ferguson could go some way to deciding if Rashford is actually sold, and the legendary former United manager feels he’s the best player in the side, and his talents need to be harnessed for the good of the club.

However, if suggestions that Ruben Amorim is already fed up with the striker are true, it’s unlikely the boss is going to wait to see if he can turn things around.

Meanwhile, United are aware that £25million could land them Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

And they could have an opening to land Alphonso Davies, who does not have a massive offer on the table from either current club Bayern Munich or interested side Real Madrid.

Ferguson stats per season