Manchester United are reportedly ready to renew their interest in a Bundesliga striker who the club previously turned down the opportunity to sign when Erik ten Hag was in charge at Old Trafford.

Adding a new No.9 is expected to be a top priority for the Red Devils this summer, given the overall struggles of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee during a hugely disappointing domestic campaign from Ruben Amorim’s men.

The duo have scored just eight goals between them in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions, but there was huge relief for Hojlund as ended a 21-game goal drought at Leicester on Sunday.

Zirkzee has also sparked into life in recent weeks, although that will not stop Man Utd moving for another forward when the summer transfer window opens and, according to reports from Germany, they are looking to beat out Premier League rivals to the addition of Hugo Ekitike.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season as they sit fourth in the Bundesliga table, while they will also face Tottenham in the last eight of the Europa League.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that United are keeping tabs on the French forward, who has scored 19 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season – with the majority of those appearances coming as a central striker.

The Red Devils actually had the chance to sign Ekitike prior to him joining Frankfurt, where he spent some time on loan before making a permanent €16million (£13m / $17m) switch last summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on January 30, 2024 that Ekitike was offered to United on a six-month loan deal, only for the club’s hierarchy to snub the offer.

However, it now appears that they are back in the mix for his signature, although Ekitike will cost considerably more now given his exploits in Germany this term.

Ekitike on four-man United shortlist as Prem rivals also circle

United are not alone in their interest in the attacker though, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal also having been credited with interest recently.

Indeed, it’s been reported that new Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta could have a major influence when it comes to persuading the player to move to north London come the summer.

However, Plettenberg insists that United also have a shot at signing the player who is currently valued at €80m (£67m / $87m) by the Bundesliga side.

Ekitike is not the only striker on Amorim’s radar though, with Plettenberg also revealing the other attacking talent that the Red Devils are monitoring.

He states that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokerers and Victor Osminhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, are also of interest to United – all names that TT have mentioned in the past as for Old Trafford targets.

