Man Utd plot spectacular USMNT star signing as former rival player ‘pinpointed’ as ideal midfield man

Manchester United have 'pinpointed' Weston McKennie as a good option for the midfield

Manchester United have reportedly ‘pinpointed’ Juventus’ USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie as a ‘good option’ for the midfield and have been given confidence the move can be completed.

McKennie spent an underwhelming six months with Leeds United last season. The American import played 19 games, and was directly involved in just one goal, as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

It was of little surprise when there was no permanent move to Elland Road, with most of the star players leaving the club.

As such, McKennie returned to parent club Juventus, and has been a star for them this campaign.

Indeed, the USMNT man has assisted nine goals in all competitions this season, and that includes four assists in his last two games.

Those helped third-placed Juve to a 3-2 win and a 2-2 draw.

And it seems a Premier League move is beckoning as a result of McKennie’s resurgence back in Italy.

According to GIVEMESPORT, both Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on the 25-year-old.

McKennie ‘pinpointed’ as ideal midfield man

According to the report he’s been ‘pinpointed’ as a good option as United look to ‘freshen up’ their midfield in the summer window.

It’ll be the first under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s watch, so some big moves such as that of McKennie might be coming.

The report also suggests United have ‘joined Arsenal’ in identifying the American as a ‘alternative potential acquisition’ for if they don’t get their top targets.

It’s said he is ‘confident he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League’ if given another chance by a big club after his lean spell at Leeds.

A move to Old Trafford after playing at Elland Road would mean McKennie had represented two vicious rivals, but other players have done the same before and been welcomed.

Prem sides given confidence over McKennie

United have been boosted by the suggestion that there are ‘major doubts’ surrounding McKennie’s long-term future with Juve.

Indeed, the midfielder’s contract only runs until the end of the 2024/25 season and he ‘could be allowed to embark’ on a fresh journey before that campaign gets underway.

That will be the case if they cannot agree to new terms before then, as they don’t want to risk him leaving for nothing at the end of his contract.

It’s said United could strike a deal for as low as £15million due to McKennie’s contract situation.

For a player displaying the type of form that he is, that seems a steal, and he could repay whoever signs him with some top performances if that form is anything to go by.

