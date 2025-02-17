Manchester United are reportedly lining up an alternative striker option this summer, in case they fail with their efforts to sign either of their top targets Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils are expected to make the addition of a quality No.9 one of their top priorities in the summer window after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkee’s well-publicised struggles to find the back of the net this season.

The duo have scored just 12 goals across 69 combined appearances this term and struggled again in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday – a game in which Man Utd missed a number of guilt-edged chances.

Those struggles in attack have only served to ramp up speculation that United could spend big on bringing in a lethal marksman who will not pass up on goalscoring opportunities that end up costing points.

Both Gyokeres and Osimhen have been on the club’s radar for a while, with the former’s links to Ruben Amorim clear and obvious, but United have also been tracking Samu Aghehowa (formally Omorodion).

The Spain international joined Porto in August 2024 from Atletico Madrid after his move to Chelsea failed to get over the line at the last minute.

He has been nothing short of sensational during his time in Portugal so far, scoring 18 goals and providing an additional three assists in 26 games across Liga Portugal and the Europa League.

United certainly know all about him after Aghehowa scored a brace against them in the Europa League back in October and ran both Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez ragged at times.

And now GIVEMESPORT states that the Red Devils eyeing a swoop for the pacy frontman when the summer window opens for business.

They state that ‘sources have been informed that Manchester United representatives kept tabs on Omorodion’s performance when they were in the stands for his current employers’ 1-1 draw with fellow title-chasers Sporting’ and ‘having seen him seamlessly adjust to life in Portugal after being on Atletico Madrid’s books, a summer swoop is being considered.’

Man Utd facing hefty Aghehowa fee

Unfortunately for United, they are now facing the prospect of having to pay significantly more than the £34.4million Chelsea looked like they could have landed the player for last summer.

Aghehowa’s price has now skyrocketed due to his exploits at Porto and it’s believed that he has a release clause of £83m (€100m / $105m) in his contract at the Estadio do Dragao.

GMS adds that the 20-year-old also fits the profile of the type of players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want at Old Trafford, young and hungry stars with the potential to become world-class.

Aghehowa’s existing contract with Porto expires in 2029 after he penned a five-year deal last summer.

And while his time in Spain was far less prolific, Aghehowa’s potential makes him one of the most talented young forward players in European football – potential he is now starting to realise in Portugal.

