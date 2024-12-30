Manchester United are reportedly showing ‘serious interest’ in signing a Barcelona defensive stalwart to bolster Ruben Amorim’s backline in the upcoming January transfer window.

United’s best centre-back, Lisandro Martinez, has endured a disappointing season so far while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all past their best and likely to move on soon.

Summer signing Leny Yoro is expected to develop into one of the best defenders in Europe, but at 19 the Frenchman is still developing his game and will likely struggle to deliver consistent performances.

To that end, reports in Spain suggest Man Utd are keen on striking a deal for former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in the new year.

The 28-year-old has made 75 appearances for Barcelona since joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer in 2022, playing more than 30 times during his first season at The Camp Nou as the Catalan giants won the LaLiga title, and over 40 last term.

However, Christensen has barely featured during the current campaign due to fitness problems, although he did return to training over the weekend as he looks for a return to action soon.

That return may not come in Catalonia though, with Christensen linked with an exit despite still having 18 months on a contract that includes a staggering buyout clause worth €500million that will never be achievable.

Mundo Deportivo reports that United and Juventus are showing ‘serious interest’ in a January deal and that neither club are concerned by Christensen’s recent injury lay-off.

READ MORE ➡️ Perfect gift for Ruben Amorim? 11 wing-back options Man Utd could sign in 2025

READ MORE ➡️ Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Man Utd star jumps to third, no catching surprise leader…

Christensen not actively seeking Barcelona exit

Christensen was a mainstay in Chelsea’s first team for five years, making 161 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit and winning the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup during his time in west London.

While United have previously expressed interest in bringing the Denmark international to Old Trafford, Juventus are said to be leading the race as they look to sign him on loan when the January transfer window opens.

However, speaking to Danish network TV 2 Sport recently, Christensen laughed off speculation he could be set to quit Catalonia any time soon.

“You can’t do anything but smile when you don’t hear anything,” the centre-back stated.

“I can only speak about the conversations I’ve had with the club and so far they’ve only told me that I’ll recover well and that they’re looking forward to my return.”

If United can convince Christensen into a move, the defender has the capability of playing in a back three or a four-man backline and would be a versatile and steady option for Amorim to utilise.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford suffers further exit blow / Amorim eyes new keeper

Marcus Rashford faces a big dilemma to get his career back on track with a third major suitor appearing to have ruled themselves out of the running for his signature.

Over the last few days, both Juventus and Napoli have seemingly declined an apparent option to open discussions with the player, with articles in The Sun and Il Matino, respectively, both claiming the player’s wages are way beyond what they are prepared to pay him.

Rashford has been linked with two sides in LaLiga, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among those also to be considering an approach – but the England frontman has now suffered another blow.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim is keen to replace United goalkeeper Andre Onana and is interested in Brighton & Hove Albion star Bart Verbruggen plus a Belgian talent, as per reports.

Ten Hag’s replacement, Amorim, is understood to be on the hunt for a new keeper who can be more reliable than Onana.

According to the Daily Star, Onana was ‘unsettled’ at Old Trafford before Amorim arrived and the situation has only worsened in recent weeks.

IN FOCUS – Which position should Man Utd prioritise in January?