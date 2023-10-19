Man Utd poised to snap up recruitment guru as first steps towards INEOS arrival take shape

Manchester United are reportedly ready to appoint Cardiff City’s Ben Clarke to a key recruitment role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look set for a massive revamp to their footballing operations at the club if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is successful in his bid to buy a minority stake in the club.

The INEOS owner is looking to purchase a 25 percent stake of United for a fee in the region of £1.3billion.

And once that goes through, INEOS are expected to take control over the club’s footballing operations.

It appears that one of those first steps to a significant revamp will involve moving for Irishman Clarke, who is currently head of academy recruitment at the Championship side.

Football Insider reports that he is believed to agreed terms over the switch and will be heading to Old Trafford soon.

United are looking to make major improvements to their youth set-up and have targeted Clarke to head up their academy recruitment, as they look to snap up the best young talent in the country and across the globe.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Looming Tonali ban sees Newcastle shortlist Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea midfielders to fill void

Ten Hag not afraid of blooding young talent

Indeed, Erik ten Hag is not afraid of pushing young talent into his starting XI, having picked Hannibal Mejbri over the more experienced Christian Eriksen in recent outings.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are also regulars on the bench for Ten Hag in what has been a tough start to the new campaign for United.

The Red Devils have won half of their eight games in the Premier League so far and also lost both Champions League outings, to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray respectively.

United have been afraid of spending to improve their squad though, with the likes Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund all coming through the door, while Sofyan Amrabat also arrived on loan from Fiorentina.

However, it appears that Ratcliffe wants to take a slightly different approach and bring in top young talent from around the world to develop the squad, rather than spend millions on older players whose value depreciates quickly.

United are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag ordered to unleash Man Utd star who’s putting Haaland and Mbappe to shame