Manchester United believe they’ll be able to land a Premier League left-back, per the same insider who’s suggested a move for a Real Madrid star is possible as he’s open to the switch.

United’s focus so far this summer has been on midfield moves, and one more remains on the radar. But there’s also been suggestions that a new left-back is in view.

Well-respected United journalist Andy Mitten has spoken on moves in both of those positions.

United feel Hall wants move

One of the left-backs the Red Devils have been most heavily linked with this summer is Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, and Mitten suggests the club feel he wants to join them.

He said on United We Stand: “United want a left-back. Cover for Luke Shaw, someone to push Luke Shaw, given that Luke Shaw may not be able to play as many games as United hope to play this season.

“United like Lewis Hall, the young left-back at Newcastle United. Manchester United would not be targeting players if they did not think they would want to come to Old Trafford.”

The Magpies are expected to ask for £60million for the services of the Englishman.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tchouameni open to United

Mitten has also spoken on United’s pursuit of Real Madrid manager Aurelien Tchouameni, where there’s also an expectation he’d join if his Real future came into doubt.

Mitten wrote: ‘Real Madrid gave United target Aurelien Tchouameni, 26, a three-year contract extension and improved wages in part because they didn’t think Manchester City’s Rodri was available to them.

‘Then Madrid understood that Spain’s World Cup winning captain could be.

‘If Madrid are to buy big then they need to sell big.

‘The Spanish club are looking at multiple transfer operations right now and, should they choose to try to sell him, Tchouameni’s contract extension could help them ask for a higher fee since he previously only had two years left and they did not want him to leave for free.

‘United have long admired Tchouameni and understand that the midfielder is very happy at Madrid, but would leave if they didn’t want him and, if that was the case, be open to the idea of playing for United.

‘Tchouameni’s higher wages and transfer fee would be the significant issues which would need to be resolved.

‘United have been offered other lower profile midfielders who’ve only played in Spain but were aware of the transition time of leaving one league and playing in the Premier League, the toughest in the world.’

Ronaldo wants Fernandes

Elsewhere, former United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be attempting to prise current Red Devils icon Bruno Fernandes to Al-Nassr.

The Portugal legend wants to take control of transfers for the Saudi side and is ‘leading an intense effort’ to convince his compatriot to join.

Al-Nassr are believed to have been in touch with the United captain to find out about the financial possibility of securing him.

With that said, TEAMtalk is aware that there is almost no chance of the Red Devils sanctioning his exit, as they still see him as a vital part of their long-term plans, and he could soon pen a new deal.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says £70m star ‘super keen on joining Man Utd’ and provides update on TWO other midfielders