Ruben Amorim has been told Casemiro and Christian Eriksen can't do what he wants of them

Alan Shearer has told Ruben Amorim that it is “nigh on impossible” for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to do what the manager “wants” of them in his system.

Amorim oversaw his first United game on November 24. United shot out of the blocks against Ipswich, scoring inside two minutes, before the Tractor Boys hit back just before half-time.

The game ended 1-1, and some of Amorim’s players are already being told they are not cut out for his system.

Premier League legend Shearer has told the boss that Eriksen and Casemiro – who started the game in midfield – cannot do what the manager wants of him.

“For a start, he’s got injuries in midfield, hasn’t he? I mean, he played Casemiro and Eriksen,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football.

“It would be nigh on impossible for those two to do what he wants in terms of the press and the high energy and the sprint and the running and everything else.”

Both men destined for exit

There is a chance that neither man is a United player for much longer. Casemiro is frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Of late, it has been reported that his former club Real Madrid are weighing up bringing the Brazilian back to Spain.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is on the shortlist at Fenerbahce, where he could link up with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

But Eriksen almost certainly won’t leave before the summer given that’s when his contract is up, and Casemiro could also still be at United until then, so Amorim may have to make do with them, with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount both having had spells on the sidelines of late and Manuel Ugarte struggling to adapt to England thus far.

Man Utd round-up: Bid for Quenda coming

United boss Amorim has been linked with a number of his former Sporting CP stars, including Geovany Quenda, who the Red Devils will reportedly lodge a £50million bid plus bonuses for.

Also on the radar is Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, though TEAMtalk can confirm competition from Borussia Dortmund and other sides wanting to take the forward back to the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Amorim has been told that he has a “big problem” with Roy Keane suggesting a lack of forward threat was an issue against Ipswich.

And the manager’s part-time predecessor, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been approached by Leicester to take their vacant manager’s role.

Man Utd midfielder minutes

Other that Bruno Fernandes, who played on the wing in Amorim’s first game, no midfielders have played more often than Casemiro and Eriksen at United this season.

The Brazilian has played 1166 minutes, while his team-mate has featured for 882 minutes.

Ugarte’s 711 minutes are likely to improve under his former Sporting boss, while Mainoo looks a safe bet for a spot in the 3-4-3 system once he’s fully back to action, adding to 644 minutes this term.