Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are on the radar of both Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Manchester United are reportedly rivalling Bayern Munich for both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, who are wanted because Harry Kane is the only out-and-out striker in their squad.

United have signed two strikers in the last two summer. They got Rasmus Hojlund through the door last summer, before Joshua Zirkzee joined in July.

But the Red Devils are hunting for more strikers, following Ruben Amorim’s appointment as manager.

According to Christian Falk, the Red Devils have two strikers on their list who are also on Bayern’s. He states United are a competitor for Gyokeres – links with him and the English side have been rife of late, but less so with Bayern.

He also states United and Bayern are both in the mix for RB Leipzig striker Sesko.

The reason for the German giants looking for a new striker, as per Falk, is because Kane is the ‘only [one] in their squad’.

Bayern have few options

Though Bayern do have Thomas Muller, who can play up top, in recent seasons he has almost exclusively played in a deeper role than as a No.9, and every so often on the wing.

As such, if Kane were to be injured, there would be a danger of the current Bundesliga table-toppers – who have scored 32 goals in nine games – becoming less potent, given there are no other senior strikers in the squad.

They could have a route to Gyokeres in January, too.

Amid heavy links to United, new boss Amorim – who is currently the Swede’s boss at Sporting CP – has stated he will “respect” them and not go after the striker in January, potentially opening the door for somebody else to swoop.

Man Utd round-up: Big names on radar

Though a new boss has come through the door, some of the same names remain on United’s radar. One of those is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, given sporting director Dan Ashworth thinks he’d fit well into Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Vinicius Jr has also reportedly found his way onto United’s radar, but Fabrizio Romano has shattered those hopes, stating those rumours are “not even realistic”.

Some Sporting CP players could potentially join Amorim, if not Gyokeres.

TEAMtalk understands he has asked for Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

There is a risk that Amorim will miss out on young talent Geovany Quenda, though, given RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen want him, along with some big Premier League sides.