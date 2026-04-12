Manchester United are preparing an offensive for a Championship wonderkid, while a midfielder in their sights wants to establish himself at a big club.

United will surely build on a great second half of this season in the summer. After the departure of Ruben Amorim early in 2026, Michael Carrick took over and has the Red Devils playing great football.

They look very likely to secure Champions League football next season and they’ll want to recruit for the campaign.

There are a few positions they’d like to recruit in – midfield the most urgent – while one player has come onto their radar that they don’t want to miss out on.

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United want Monga

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware United are one of a number of Premier League clubs who want to make a move for Leicester youngster Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old – who has one goal and two assists to his name in the Championship – is not yet able to sign a professional deal, but United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all primed to make formal approaches when that time comes, in July.

Leicester are, of course, preparing to offer Monga professional terms when he turns 17, but the aforementioned clubs are hoping that they can get in before that happens.

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Pavlovic pursuit will fail

United are also among a host of clubs who want to secure the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The 21-year-old has been a useful member of the Bayern side, but is not yet a crucial player. As such, United and other clubs are carrying out checks on him.

However, TEAMtalk is aware that Bayern are adamant Pavlovic is not available for transfer.

The midfielder himself has no interest in moving away from Bavaria, either. Indeed, he’s focussed on establishing himself as a long-term cornerstone of the Bayern midfield.

Man Utd want left-footed centre-back

One of the other positions in which United want to recruit is centre-back. Harry Maguire has signed a new contract at the club but is aware recruitment will be important over the summer.

According to ESPN, checks have been made on ‘several’ left-footed centre-backs. One of those is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, who’s been linked with United and a number of other Premier League sides of late.

Further to that, it’s stated the Red Devils are closely studying a list of free agents as they look to properly bolster the squad without having to splash huge numbers of cash on every new player that comes through the door.