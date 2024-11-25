Geovany Quenda could join Ruben Amorim at Manchester United for below his release clause

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ of £50million plus bonuses to land Geovany Quenda for below his Sporting CP release clause.

Amorim has been linked with a number of his Sporting disciples since he was confirmed as the United boss. Given he won the league with them in Portugal last season, it would be no surprise for the manager to take some stars to Old Trafford.

Amorim – who oversaw a 1-1 draw with Ipswich in his first United game – has promised not to raid Sporting in January.

But beyond that, he might well choose to do so, and according to A Bola, interest in youngster Quenda has been stepped up.

The 17-year-old cannot move to a new country until the summer anyway, given he turns 18 in April 2025, which is ideal for Amorim’s desire not to step on his former side’s toes, but not to miss out.

The boss does apparently want to bring the winger in, and interest is advancing, with United ‘preparing an offer’ for him.

Though TEAMtalk is aware Quenda has a release clause of £84million (€100.9m/$106.3m), the report states Sporting are ‘open to negotiating’ a deal worth €60million (£50m/$62.9m) plus bonuses.

It is therefore believed that the clubs can come to an agreement over a deal for Quenda, meaning he may be able to reunite with the man who gave him his senior debut.

Quenda aiming for big move

Amid interest from United and links to Arsenal, TEAMtalk can confirm that there is major interest in the winger from some of the best sides in the world.

It is also clear that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is working to find a big move for Quenda.

He is believed to hope he can land the 17-year-old at a major club.

TEAMtalk are also aware that talk of Quenda possibly moving on from Sporting for below his release clause is accurate.

Man Utd round-up: Competition for Nkunku

United have been linked with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku of late, and TEAMtalk can confirm though they do have interest in him, as do some Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund.

Red Devils boss Amorim has reportedly told the club’s board that he wants as many as six new signings, which includes two centre-backs, a left-back, a new midfielder, a striker and a new winger, to help adapt to his 3-4-3 system.

The boss has also been told by former Red Devil Roy Keane that he has “big problems”, beginning with United’s lack of threat in the final third.

Meanwhile, since leaving United, former interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been linked with a few jobs, with the vacant Leicester role one he has been approached for.

Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footed right-winger showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

The forward – who can also play as a wing-back – has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.