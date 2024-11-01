Man Utd prioritise Chelsea raid, with extortionate demands of superstar too much for Red Devils

Manchester United could reportedly prioritise the signing of Ben Chilwell over Alphonso Davies, given the demands of the latter could be too much for them to pay.

Davies is seen as one of the most impressive attacking full-backs in world football. He has been directly involved in 45 goals for Bayern Munich in his 207 games for them so far.

But with his contract at Bayern ticking down, many clubs, including United, have identified the potential that they could sign the defender.

Reports suggest he features high on United’s shortlist, and while that is reiterated by Caught Offside, things could be about to change.

The report suggests they may not be able to afford Davies, as he’s demanding €12million per year (£10m/$13m).

That could be too high a figure given they spent big money on Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee in the summer.

As such, it’s believed United may turn to a ‘more realistic’ target in Chelsea’s Chilwell, who it seems will be allowed to depart the Blues amid a tough period.

United’s blank cheque can’t be cashed

In October, it was reported that United would offer Davies a ‘blank cheque’ for him to essentially pick his own wages.

That was in order to keep him out of the clutches of Real Madrid, who have been courting him for some time.

However, it seems there’s a chance they decide they cannot actually afford to do that, and Chilwell’s wages therefore may be more manageable.

The Chelsea defender has played just once this season – one half of football in the League Cup – as Blues boss Enzo Maresca clearly does not rate him.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim wants his players

United have just seen Ruben Amorim appointed manager, a role he’ll officially take up on November 11.

His first port of call is to bring three Sporting CP stars along with him, as TEAMtalk understands he wants to sign each of Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

The board, meanwhile, are interested in signing young talents Chris Rigg and Jamal Musiala.

The former may be tough, though, given Sunderland will shut down any attempts from the Red Devils to sign their budding young star.

But in terms of players already at United, Amorim’s arrival has been viewed as positive, especially by Marcus Rashford, who is ‘very happy’ to be playing under a boss he feels can reignite his own form and get him firing on all cylinders.

United’s wages

Davies’ wage demands equate to over £192,000 per week, which would place him within the top seven highest-paid players at the club.

After their big spending summer, they seemingly don’t have the means to make that happen for him.