There is reportedly a chance that interest from Manchester United in a defender from a European giant becomes ‘concrete’, while a sale can be ‘imagined’.

United have already begun to address issues which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League last season. In such a poor season, it’s obvious that not a lot went right.

But the Red Devils struggled up top, so Matheus Cunha has been signed, and they also failed to keep sides at bay often enough, and it’s been suggested a Bayern Munich centre-back could be brought through the door.

United have reportedly been considering Kim Min-jae from Bayern, and Christian Falk has suggested there’s a chance they decide to fully go in for him.

“No decision has yet been made on Kim Min-jae’s future. There have also been no negotiations with the player’s side,” he told CaughtOffside.

“But, there is interest from Saudi Arabia. Kim has not ruled it out. However, we are still waiting to see whether Liverpool and Manchester United become concrete. There are also rumours that the two Premier League clubs are interested.

“The fact is: FC Bayern can imagine a sale. However, there is still no offer for the defender.”

United wary of Bayern raids

If Min-jae was signed by United, he’d become the third Bayern player signed there in the space of a year, after Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt were both brought in from the Bundesliga giants last August.

But Falk has previously suggested that United were not overly enamoured with those two signings.

“Last summer, [Min-jae] couldn’t think of moving away from the club, even when, I heard, Manchester United knocked on the door. They were interested in signing Min-jae, so perhaps they’ll come knocking again this summer.

“I also heard from United that they are not so confident in the signings they’ve recently made from Bayern Munich! So, they’ll have to think about whether it’s the best strategy for them.”

Man Utd round-up: Mbeumo still wants United

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo was said to want to move to Old Trafford of late, but Thomas Frank’s move to become manager of Tottenham has reportedly seen the forward more intrigued by a move to Spurs.

He’s said to have held initial talks over a move to north London, but TEAMtalk sources have reiterated Mbeumo’s desire to head to United.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly willing to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract by a year before letting him go out on loan with an obligation for his new side to buy him.

It is also believed that Dusan Vlahovic has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, and that talks with United have taken place.

