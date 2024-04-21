Man Utd to provide Hojlund with perfect partner as Dane has changed Ratcliffe mind on transfer

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed Manchester United see the signing of Benjamin Sesko as one of “real value” and they believe he’d partner Rasmus Hojlund perfectly after the striker’s start at the club.

United have remained on the lookout for another striking option after the signing of Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer. Initially, it looks like they might have to accept defeat on the £72million signing.

Indeed, the Dane failed to score in any of his first 14 Premier League games.

But for a while after he started, he didn’t show any signs of stopping.

The 21-year-old netted in game 15, against Aston Villa, and then scored in the next five games in a row – assisting in the first two – before getting a brace in the sixth game of that run.

He was then injured, and has not scored in any of the three games he’s played since returning to the fold, but that can certainly be put down, in part, to his injury.

While United are still looking at attacking talent, it seems they don’t need to sign an elite forward, as was seemingly the plan for a little while.

New part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be happy with adding another young player alongside Hojlund, as he’s shown he can lead the line, and perform to a good level while doing it.

DON’T MISS: Harry Kane to Man Utd chances rated as Ratcliffe considers seven options to replace Martial

United happy to go after Sesko

According to Jacobs, that man could be Sesko, as there are a lot of positives to the transfer.

“Sesko has got a €50million (£43m) release clause, and Manchester United are happy to move for a younger profile of striker which might not have been the case if Rasmus Hojlund hadn’t hit form and started scoring goals,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“Manchester United are still determining that final striker target. Ivan Toney could also come into the mix, so could somebody like Evan Ferguson, providing the price isn’t astronomical. Of course, with know with Brighton that it tends to be that they get value for their players.

“The thing about Sesko compared to Ferguson, Toney and others is that there is a real feeling that the release clause, or a number close to it, represents value.”

Hojlund and Sesko will ‘work very well’ together

Aside from the value of the transfer, United seemingly feel Sesko is a good asset to play alongside Hojlund.

“I think in addition to the fact that wages would be significantly lower than Toney and probably Ferguson as well, there might be a financial argument to bringing in Sesko, who’s got a very high ceiling,” Jacobs added.

“Also Manchester United feel that Hojlund and Sesko can work very well together.”

The statistics of both men this season are fairly similar. Hojliund has 13 goals and two assists in all competitions, while Sesko has 14 goals and two assists.

As such, if they are thrown together, United could potentially double the impact they are getting from their strike force.

READ MORE: The Premier League’s greatest one-club wonders: Man Utd quartet, Liverpool defenders, Phil Foden?!