Man Utd pursuit of elite Bayern star gets huge lift after striking comments that show transfer is coming

Joshua Kimmich has torn into his Bayern Munich team-mates after another devastating setback, with Manchester United hoping to capture the unhappy Germany star.

With Kimmich’s Bayern contract due to expire in summer 2025, the German heavyweights could allow him to enter the final 12 months of his deal. The fact the central midfielder has not agreed fresh terms has put a host of big clubs on alert, including Man Utd, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On Saturday, reports in Spain stated that Man Utd are ‘seriously’ interested in Kimmich and will try to land him this summer to replace the ageing Casemiro.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be delighted by the fact that Barca may struggle to meet his €50m (£42.8m) price tag, too.

Kimmich and the rest of the Bayern squad were left stunned on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund beat them 2-0 at home.

The result leaves Bayern 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just seven matches remaining.

In a post-match interview with Sky Germany, Kimmich demonstrated there is clear friction between him and other Bayern players by going on a brutal rant.

“I wonder how we can put in such a performance in a game like this,” he said. “It’s completely inexplicable to me, it was like a friendly game in the second half. We players should go home and question ourselves.”

Kimmich, Tuchel fuming after Bayern defeat

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club at the end of the season, went on to admit that Xabi Alonso’s side will win the league.

“Congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen. The title race is over,” he said.

Central midfield is not the only area Man Utd will try to strengthen this summer. They hope to bring in a new centre-back and are at the front of the queue to sign Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

Man Utd also need a new striker who can take some of the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund. Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee are two potential solutions, while Man Utd have also been linked with a shock bid for Madrid’s Joselu.

