Manchester United are in the mix for a pair of defensive signings

Manchester United have received the green light to sign a star from a European giant, as an insider has confirmed their pursuit of a centre-back.

United are almost certainly going to recruit some new players next season. They have qualified for the Champions League and would also hope to go further than the second round of the League Cup in the next campaign.

To compete on multiple fronts, the squad will need to expand.

United get green light to raid Juventus

One of the first signings could be Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has learned that Juve are willing to see the back of him in order to raise funds.

Further to that, United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been approached regarding Cambiaso.

The Red Devils are known to be on the hunt for a new left-sided defender to ensure they are covered if Luke Shaw is injured, and have another option to the Englishman.

Cambiaso, compared to Gianluca Zambrotta by one scout, will surely be of interest to some of the sides who have been approached.

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United pursuit of Affengruber confirmed

Elsewhere in the defence, TEAMtalk previously revealed United were scouting Austrian defender David Affengruber, when Ruben Amorim was at the helm.

It seems he still has admirers at Old Trafford, as insider Florian Plettenberg has revealed Affengruber remains in the sights of the club.

There could soon be movement there, as Plettenberg reports the Austrian is ‘planning a move this summer.’

Sources have previously stated Elche know it’s going to be hard to keep Affengruber at the club, and that seems to remain the case, with United and some other big clubs, such as Atletico Madrid, in the mix.

Diallo going nowhere

Meanwhile, United will not be letting go of wide man Amad Diallo this summer. TEAMtalk has learned that the club have dismissed claims he’ll be allowed to depart.

Indeed, the Red Devils see Amad as a major part of their long-term plans.

They see him as one of their most exciting attacking talents and even expect to build around him in the coming years.

It’s also been made clear by sources that Jason Wilcox played a large part in Amad being handed a new contract of late, as a show of his importance in the future of the club.