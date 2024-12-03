Manchester United have checked in on Alphonso Davies to gauge his interest in joining the club, as Ruben Amorim has said he wants him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Davies has been frequently linked with United of late, given his contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season. That status has made him one of the most sought after left-backs in the world.

TEAMtalk has been aware for some time that the Red Devils would like to land Davies if possible.

Now, sources state they have taken the next step, checking in with the Canadian defender himself to gauge his interest in joining the club.

It’s after new boss Amorim greenlit the operation, which would be a free transfer in the summer or a potential cheaper transfer in January.

Either way, United won’t overpay for players, as they wan’t to undertake cost-cutting measures, so Davies is the perfect type of player, given his status plus the fact he’ll come on the cheap.

The left-back position is a priority for United, which is another reason they are so keen on the Bayern man.

Indeed, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both had their fair share of injury troubles, with neither man reaching 100 minutes yet this season.

That has seen the left-back position occupied by players not all too familiar with it, and Davies would rectify that if his Bayern contract is not renewed, which reports suggest is still possible.

DON’T MISS: Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

Man Utd round-up: Sporting reunion on

United have been linked with Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda for a short while, and it’s reported they have set aside £50million to land the 17-year-old to reunite him with his former boss Amorim.

The Red Devils are also said to have Turkish Juventus star Kenan Yildiz at the top of their radar for the No.10 position.

What’s more, they are said to be in concrete discussions with RB Leipzig defender David Raum.

Meanwhile, United could lose out for Athletic Club star Oihan Sancet, with Liverpool ready to make a firm offer of the Spaniard’s release clause.

Davies an experienced winner