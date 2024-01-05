Man Utd pushing to sign prized South American midfield talent after big regret over Moises Caicedo blunder

Manchester United are determined not to make the same mistake they made three years ago in not signing Moises Caicedo as they reportedly ready a swoop for the Chelsea star’s fellow countryman.

The Red Devils held talks with a then 19-year-old Caicedo back in December 2020 over a move to Old Trafford from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle only to eventually back out of any move.

Reports at that time suggested that the the involvement in third-party intermediaries compromised their interest in the talented midfielder, which eventually opened the door for Brighton to seal a £4.5million deal just over a year later in January 2021.

Caicedo then developed into one of the brightest midfield talents in the Premier League and eventually joined Chelsea for a British-record fee of £115million last summer.

And although he has yet to fully find his feet at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo is still expected to come good and be a mainstay of Chelsea’s engine room for years to come.

But it appears, from United‘s standpoint, that they do not want to repeat that same error as they target a swoop for another Ecuadorian midfield talent in Oscar Zambrano.

The highly-rated 19-year-old currently plays for Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito in the Ecuadorian top flight.

It’s been reported by El Futbolero that while Luton Town have been monitoring the midfielder for a number of months, United and now Brighton (again) are also interested in bringing him to England during the January transfer window.

LDU hoping for Zambrano bidding war

Luton are already said to have made an offer to sign Zambrano but his club have decided to wait for other bids given the emerging interest from United and the Seagulls.

The report adds United regard Zambrano as ‘the new Caicedo’, believing he has shown similar characteristics to Blues star and do not want to miss out on another top South American talent.

The Red Devils are not expected to big spenders in the January marker, however, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impact much more likely to be felt in the summer.

Loan deals and adding talented younger players remains their likeliest path in the January window, with Zambrano very much a player in their radar.

United do, however, continue to be linked with adding another striker to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The Red Devils are though to have, surprisingly to some, enquired into the availability of former Chelsea flop Timo Werner, while Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also on their shortlist of targets, along Stuttgart frontman Serhou Guirassy, who has a release clause of just £15m.

United are back in action on Monday January 8 when they take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

