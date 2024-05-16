Man Utd to race towards £50m centre-back transfer as soon as big future call made amid doubts

Manchester United will fully pursue Leny Yoro as soon as it's made clear he does not want to join Real Madrid

Manchester United have reportedly still got their eyes on Leny Yoro, but will only step up their pursuit once it’s clear that the centre-back does not want to join Real Madrid.

The centre-back position is one of the most important that the Red Devils need to improve this summer. While United have actually been relatively defensively stable compared to the sides around them, they have not had a consistent back line.

Indeed, seven separate players have featured in the centre-back positions for the Old Trafford outfit this term.

Two of those – four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane and three-time Premier League winner Jonny Evans – will be departing this summer.

That leaves Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire as the likely best pairing, but given United are eighth in the Premier League, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want more quality and depth.

A number of top defenders from across the globe have been linked with the club, and one that the new part-owner should know relatively well – Yoro – has been on the mind for a while.

The 18-year-old has played 31 games for Lille this season, and that Ratcliffe is also the owner of fellow Ligue 1 side Nice, he’ll be clued up on the type of player he is. Lille face Nice in their next game, so he’ll get a closer look then, too.

Interest in Yoro seemed to have lessened for a while as Real Madrid romped into the pursuit and appeared to have taken top spot.

However, TEAMtalk sources suggest there’s a chance that another big club could still get him – with his price around £50million – as after lengthy talks, Real have yet to come to an agreement.

DON’T MISS: Who is Leny Yoro? The towering French stalwart on the radars of Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham

United primed to move in for Yoro

As such, GIVEMESPORT suggests United could soon make a concrete move for Yoro.

It’s said they are ‘preparing to explore the possibility’ of landing the centre-back.

It’s also suggested he could be at the forefront of plans to improve the defensive line.

Indeed, there is certainly a possibility that Yoro is offered his first taste of Premier League football at Old Trafford.

However, Real Madrid will have a big say over whether the move happens or not.

Though United’s sights are on Yoro, they will only step up their pursuit if they are ‘given assurances’ that he’s not interested in joining Real.

That it’s taken this long without them agreeing to sign him, he might have gone off the move, which could give United a better chance at the snare. What’s more, Real are said to be having doubts about the transfer.

Whether or not those points are true remains to be seen, but given no agreement is in place with the La Liga giants, the Red Devils are certainly still in the mix.

READ MORE: Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Ten Hag sack plans, replacing Casemiro, easing the financial burden…