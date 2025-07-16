Manchester United know they have to drop the price of a wantaway attacker

Manchester United have reportedly accepted they have ‘no choice but to negotiate a lower fee’ for one of their attackers, who wants to leave this summer.

United have a few players who look likely to depart in the summer. There are a lot of saleable stars who were out on loan last season.

Indeed, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho were all away from the club last season, and Ruben Amorim clearly feels able to deal without them.

For Sancho, Juventus looks one of the most likely destinations, with the Serie A giants hopeful of gaining his services, and talk of a swap deal swirling.

United are said to value Sancho at €25million (£21.6m), but have ‘acknowledged’ that Juve won’t pay that, per Football Italia.

Sancho, though, is ‘prepared to wait’ for the Italian giants regardless, and that has backed United into a corner.

With nobody else prepared to pay the sum either, the Red Devils have ‘no choice but to negotiate a lower fee’ for Sancho. With the talks said to be getting stronger, it feels as if Juve might soon be able to land Sancho.

Sancho has asked to leave

Sancho is one of a number of players believed to have asked to leave United this summer, alongside the aforementioned Rashford and Antony, as well as Tyrell Malacia.

That may have prompted Juve to make a cheeky offer for the winger.

Recently, it was reported that the Italian giants had offered just €10million (£8.7m) plus bonuses for Sancho.

That is seemingly one reason that has prompted United to drop their asking price, as Juve have set out their stall with an offer that low.

Man Utd round-up: Mbeumo price rising

United have made multiple attempts to land Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, and are said to be sticking to their £65million maximum valuation.

However, the Bees are now said to be asking for £70million for a player its known wants to go to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, a pair of reports from different outlets have stated that United are interested in signing Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson.

There could be a move in the opposite direction, as TEAMtalk sources state the Blues are the frontrunners for United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

