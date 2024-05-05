Man Utd reach ‘huge’ development in new manager hunt with players enamoured by one choice

There has been a ‘huge’ development in the hunt for a new Manchester United manager, with interest in Thomas Tuchel growing, as some players would reportedly ‘love’ to play for him.

It’s been a largely underwhelming season for United. They finished third in the Premier League last season with 75 points – nine shy of second-placed Arsenal.

With four games to go, the Red Devils are on 54 points and have dropped to eighth. As such, it’s not possible for them to get close to last season’s tally.

They also bowed out of both the Champions League and the League Cup at early stages, and while they’re in the FA Cup final, Championship Coventry took them to penalties.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag’s second season has not lived up to the promise of the first one in any way, and with an ambitious part-owner in Sir Jim Ratcliffe now in control of footballing operations, the Dutchman could be cut loose.

Multiple reports have suggested he’ll be gone by the summer, with Ratcliffe already having deciding to pull the trigger.

And a number of big names seem to be on the list to replace Ten Hag.

Of late, Julen Lopetegui and Tuchel have looked the most likely options, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the latter would jump at the chance to return to the Premier League.

Man Utd interest in Tuchel ramping up

Interest in Tuchel has appeared to ramp up of late, and Football Insider suggests that’s a ‘huge’ development.

It’s also believed that he is the top option if Ten Hag is given the boot.

Interestingly enough, there could be a swap between United and Bayern Munich if that’s to happen.

Indeed, recent reports suggest Ten Hag has found his way onto the German club’s shortlist after having been discussed as a potential appointment, with Tuchel leaving in the summer.

United players want Tuchel

The German boss seems to have a lot going for him in regards to a move to United beyond just the fact that he’d be open to it himself.

Indeed, it seems United’s players are also raring to work under him.

According to Football Insider, many of United’s players would ‘love to play for’ Tuchel, and as such he’d immediately command their respect.

As such, it’s said he would be a ‘perfect fit’ for the role, with Ratcliffe stamping his authority if that appointment is made.

