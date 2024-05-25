Man Utd reach new level of ‘toxic’ for Ten Hag sack timing, following ‘disgusting’ McKenna decision

Manchester United have been branded "disgusting" for the timing of their Erik ten Hag sack decision

Mark Goldbridge believes Manchester United are “exceeding themselves” in their “toxic” ways by deciding to sack Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final.

United have pulled the trigger on a decision which seemed to have been coming for a while. Ten Hag was in danger for much of the season, with the Red Devils looking as if they’d get nowhere close to matching their third-placed finish from last term.

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe joined as new part-owner and vowed to take them back to the summit of world football, it seemed as if Ten Hag’s mediocrity was not going to cut it.

That he delivered United’s worst Premier League finish ever (eighth), it was not likely he would last for much longer.

However, with the FA Cup still to play for, most would have assumed any decision would have come after that game had been played.

That is not the case, with reports emerging that Ten Hag is going to be sacked no matter what happens in that match.

While it did not look unlikely that would happen, the news did not have to break before the match itself.

It seems unfair on Ten Hag that he has to take control of his final game knowing that he is not going to be at the helm next season – that is the feeling of Goldbridge, who feels United have reached a new level of toxic with this call.

United exceedingly ‘toxic’ for Ten Hag sack timing

“As far as Manchester United go, they’re exceeding themselves here. The club from top to bottom remains toxic,” he said.

“I’m embarrassed, I think it’s disgusting, it’s a disgusting way to treat people.”

The timing of the decision aside, Goldbridge feels the call was made as a result of the players falling out with Ten Hag’s style.

“Ultimately, player power wins again, it’s rinse and repeat, it’s the cycle again – when everything goes wrong, and there’s so many people to blame, blame it on one person and everyone gets away with it,” he added.

“I’m tired of this.”

Ten Hag sack follows ‘disgusting’ McKenna talks

Goldbridge has spoken out on United’s unfair treatment of Ten Hag a couple of times in recent days.

It has been reported that the Red Devils have been in contact with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna regarding the potential that he could become the new boss.

That of course also must have happened before Ten Hag’s last game given it’s yet to happen, and Goldbridge feels it was wrong.

“If United are talking to McKenna it’s absolutely disgusting 48 hours out from the final. This club,” he said.

The chances of a positive result after the way Ten Hag has been treated before the FA Cup final seem very slim.

