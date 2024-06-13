Man Utd ready to lodge £70m bid to cross difficult barrier for quality Prem centre-back

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit a £70million bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, though it’s said negotiations won’t be straightforward.

United have been on the lookout for a quality centre-back for some time. That they finished eighth in the Premier League last season – their worst-ever finish in the league in its current guise – suggests improvements could be made everywhere on the pitch.

And that Raphael Varane is leaving the club this summer means an elite defender must come in to replace him.

On the list have been the likes of Leny Yoro, Jean-Clair Todibo and Branthwaite.

It seems the latter will cost the highest price, given he’s a homegrown centre-back with Premier League experience.

Beyond that, he was one of Everton’s best players in the previous campaign, and it’s suggested the Toffees may have to let some high-profile players go to ease financial concerns.

Branthwaite is valued by the club at approximately £70million.

And it seems United are now ready to pull the trigger on an offer of that fee.

Man Utd ready for £70m Branthwaite bid

Indeed, reports state the Red Devils are set to table a bid after learning the value Everton have set.

They are seemingly happy to pay the entire fee in order to get him.

That said, it is suggested the must be wary of Financial FairPlay regulations in their attempts to sign him.

If he is to leave, it seems Branthwaite will earn Everton a good sum to more than balance the books.

Negotiations are expected to take time and will apparently not be straightforward as United look to get their first deal of the summer over the line.

Todibo, De Ligt in reserve

If United are not able to get a deal for Branthwaite – who seems to be their favoured option – over the line, they have two centre-backs in reserve.

Nice defender Todibo, who they’ve been interested in for a while, remains on the list for the Red Devils.

Though they may also turn to Bayern Munich man Matthijs De Ligt, whose future at the German club is uncertain given there were three centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order last term.

Bayern are also looking to sign Hiroki Ito and Jonathan Tah, and have therefore reportedly put De Ligt on their transfer list.

That could allow Erik ten Hag to reunite with his former defender at United, after they worked together at Ajax previously.

