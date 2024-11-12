Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly both have £107million ‘ready’ to lure Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, as Ruben Amorim has ‘ordered’ the signing at Old Trafford.

United have struggled for form this season, which led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were 14th in the Premier League when he was dismissed, to be replaced by Ruben Amorim.

The new boss is now at the helm, and will have to pick up the pieces from the bottom half of the table, having seen United outscored by 15 Premier League sides this term.

To combat that, the new boss is plotting the enormous snare of England captain Kane, as per El Nacional.

The report states United and PSG both have €130million (£108m/$138m) ‘ready’ to lure Kane away from German giants Bayern.

It is reported that Amorim has ‘ordered the purchase’ of Kane, who it’s felt can ‘lead the project’ at Old Trafford.

It is also stated that PSG ‘regret’ not having recruited a goalscorer to replace Kylian Mbappe, and therefore want to do so with Kane.

As such, United will double the French club’s regret if they are to beat them to the signing of the Englishman.

DON’T MISS: The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

United ready to smash transfer record

If Kane was to be signed for United, the £108million fee would break their transfer record. The most they have paid for a player before now was the £89million they landed Paul Pogba for in 2016.

Kane would also cost the same as the Red Devils’ last two striker signings combined.

They landed Rasmus Hojlund for £72million last summer, before Joshua Zirkzee for £36.5million in July, equalling just over £108million for the pair.

But they have not been in the best form in front of goal this term, with Hojlund bagging two goals in 12 games, and Zirkzee scoring once in 17.

Man Utd round-up: Zirkzee on chopping block

There have been reports that Zirkzee will be shipped out soon, and those are continuing, with a report stating United will listen to offers for him in January, with a potential return to Serie A on the cards.

It is said that Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is the dream signing up top for United, though that move will not be possible until the 2024/25 campaign.

United have also been linked with a raid on Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku, with the Blues willing to let him go if they receive £52million.

Meanwhile, it has been said that Amorim will be given the go ahead to spend in January.

Kane starring at Bayern

As you would expect, Kane has been thriving as a regular scorer for Bayern – but the sheer frequency of his goals is a bit mindblowing.

Getting 44 goals from 45 games in his debut was exactly the kind of introduction Kane would have wanted to make in Germany, albeit Bayern didn’t win the Bundesliga title.

And he has started this season with an even better ratio, averaging more than a goal a game – thanks in part to two hat-tricks and another four-goal haul.

If Kane was to return to English football, he would back himself to continue his exceptional form in front of goal. In his last season with Tottenham, he scored 32 times, taking him up to 280 for the club.

The last time Kane failed to score more than 20 goals in a season, he was 20 years old. He is now 31 and evidently still at the peak of his powers.

The all-time Premier League goalscoring record would be in his sights if he was to return to his homeland, since he is currently second in the ranking and 47 goals away from Alan Shearer.

While time would ordinarily be against a player of his age, Kane’s current form shows how consistent he still is and could be for years to come. Whatever happens over the next few years, he will no doubt take it in his stride.