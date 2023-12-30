Man Utd to spend just £18m on perfect tactical addition but not before superstar signing if offloaded

Manchester United have reportedly ramped up their pursuit of a bargain striker signing in January, although a top star is likely to have to be offloaded first due to FFP regulations.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag wants a new forward on board after seeing Rasmus Hojlund struggle domestically, although the Dane did net his first Premier League goal in the comeback win over Aston Villa.

Despite that striker clearly lifting the confidence of the summer signing, Ten Hag still believes he needs another forward on board, with United stepping up their chase for highly-rated VFB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old is available next month at a cut-price of £18million thanks to a release clause inserted in his contract.

Football Insider reports that Ten Hag views Guirassy as a good fit for his tactical style at Old Trafford and is pushing United’s recruitment team to get a deal over the line ahead of any Premier League rivals, with Tottenham also pursuing the player.

However, all transfer business at United now requires approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his INEOS team gained sporting control from the Glazer family this month after agreeing to buy 25 percent of the club.

But Guirassy’s signing will also depend on United making sales in January, as their budget has been affected by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Raphael Varane is one top United star who could well make way to allow the club to sign Guirassy, with German giants Bayern Munich now believed to be in pole position to snap up the France international.

Guirassy unstoppable in Germany

As for Guirassy, the Guinea international has been in outstanding form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 league appearances for Stuttgart.

The attacker had actually netted 10 goals in the opening five league fixtures so has slowed down a little since but has still propelled Stuttgart up to third in the Bundesliga table.

Guirassy has been the subject of plenty of Premier League interest over the last few months, with the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Nottingham Forest also keen on his signature.

However, it appears that United may have stolen a march on their rivals in the race to land the Stuttgart star, and at just £18m they could be on the brink of signing one of the bargains of the season.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Forest in the Premier League.

